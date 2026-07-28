Formica Group Introduces 2026 Stone Surface Collection for Elevated Everyday Living

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation today announces the introduction of its 2026 Stone Collection. The new collection features a sophisticated lineup of five new stone-inspired patterns across its 180fxⓇ and FormicaⓇ Laminate lines created specifically for residential and living spaces. These new surfaces deliver the refined look of natural stone with the trusted durability and performance of Formica laminate, making high-end design more accessible for any residential or commercial living space. The new collection is available for sampling and purchase as of July 27, 2026.

“Designers and modern consumers expect more from their surfaces,” said Gerri Chmiel, senior design manager at Formica Corporation. “They are increasingly seeking designs and materials that look high-end and create a sense of harmony, but they want their investment to last. The 2026 Stone Collection answers that need with sophisticated, stone-inspired designs that balance timeless style with lasting durability, making it easier to create spaces that feel both elevated and livable.”

Introducing the 2026 Stone Collection

Drawing from the ongoing appeal of natural marble and quartzite, the 2026 Stone Collection introduces a curated range of white statement stones designed to bring balance, versatility and refined elegance to living spaces. Each pattern blends soft movement, dimensional veining and balanced tonality to create surfaces that feel both classic and modern, offering designers and consumers approachable ways to achieve high-end aesthetics with materials built for everyday performance.

180fxⓇ

7606-11 White Capraia Marble: A premium statement marble pattern distinguished by a creamy white background punctuated with bold, striking veins of gray, taupe and soft salmon.

A premium statement marble pattern distinguished by a creamy white background punctuated with bold, striking veins of gray, taupe and soft salmon. 7607-11 White Danby Marble: A premium stone pattern featuring large and impressive floating and meandering diagonal veins in gray, caramel and gold, with a pure white background, rivaling the most beautiful Italian white marbles.



FormicaⓇ Laminate

7608-ML/58 Cristallo Quartzite: A beautiful and unique quartzite stone pattern features a white crystalline structure including fine detailed veining in shades of gray and beige with bold horizontal golden-brown veining that traverses the slab.

A beautiful and unique quartzite stone pattern features a white crystalline structure including fine detailed veining in shades of gray and beige with bold horizontal golden-brown veining that traverses the slab. 7609-58 White Camouflage Marble: A sophisticated and contemporary marble pattern featuring abstract organic veins of gray, charcoal and brown that mimics natural camouflage.

A sophisticated and contemporary marble pattern featuring abstract organic veins of gray, charcoal and brown that mimics natural camouflage. 7997-46/43 Altissimo Marble: A classic marble design prized for its expressive veining and bright white background featuring dramatic veining in charcoal, beige and blue-gray that swirls, flows and interlocks in arabesque shapes.

With this collection, Formica continues to expand design possibilities by delivering style-driven surfaces that support the way people live and work today. Anyone looking for samples of the Stone Collection can find them at Formica.com.

For more information, please visit https://www.formica.com/en-us/campaigns/2026-stone-collection.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others. Formica Group is owned by Broadview Materials.

Please Note:

Formica® and Formica® Laminate are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2026 The Diller Corporation.

FENIX® is a registered trademark of ARPA Industriale S.P.A.

About Broadview Materials:

Headquartered in Den Bosch ('s-Hertogenbosch) in the Netherlands, Broadview is a holding company that pursues long-term growth and value creation through active support of its operating companies. Broadview's family of companies covers two industry clusters: energy and materials technology. Broadview's materials technology businesses include Arpa, Trespa, Formica Group, Westag, Homapal and Direct Online Services. With combined sales of €1.2 billion and 6,000 employees, Broadview is a world leader in the surface materials market.

Attachments