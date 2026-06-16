Formica Group Introduces a New Era of Sustainable Surfacing with FENIX® NTX

CINCINNATI, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation introduces FENIX® NTX, a new generation of decorative materials that redefine what sustainable surfacing can look and feel like. Following its introduction at NeoCon 2026 this month, the new product line marks a significant evolution for the FENIX® portfolio, combining up to 90% bio-based material* with the ultra-matte, soft-touch aesthetic and durability the brand is known for.

Developed through years of research and material innovation, FENIX® NTX opens new possibilities for creating interiors that are both design-forward and more material conscious without compromising performance, workability or visual appeal. Designed for commercial and residential interior use across a wide range of applications including furniture, cabinetry, architectural millwork, doors, drawer fronts, wall panels and other interior surfaces, the collection reflects growing demand for lower-impact materials that still meet durability expectations of modern interiors.

“FENIX® NTX represents an important breakthrough in the future of surfacing,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “This launch reflects years of Formica Group, FENIX® and Broadview Material’s long-term commitment to innovation and creating solutions that support evolving sustainability goals without compromising the performance, tactile quality and visual sophistication designers expect from FENIX®. It is a high-performance material created with the future of interiors in mind.”

Designs For Every Aesthetic

As demand grows for more environmentally conscious material solutions, FENIX® NTX incorporates renewable, bio-based raw materials that reduces reliance on fossil-derived inputs while maintaining structural integrity required for architectural surfacing applications. The result is a next-generation material platform that balances environmental considerations and performance, and is available in multiple designs to suit a variety of aesthetics.

Woodgrains

Previously known for its ultra-matte solid colors, the FENIX® portfolio introduces the first-ever natural wood-inspired looks. The new designs bring natural warmth and depth to the collection while maintaining the same soft-touch feel and low-reflectivity surface characteristic that defines the brand.

Talish: Inspired by the walnut forests of the Talish Mountains in southern Azerbaijan, reflecting endurance and natural origin.

Inspired by the walnut forests of the Talish Mountains in southern Azerbaijan, reflecting endurance and natural origin. Siam: Referencing noble Thai teak and the historical richness of Siam, evoking timeless elegance and depth.

Referencing noble Thai teak and the historical richness of Siam, evoking timeless elegance and depth. Sila: Rooted in the oak forests and Mediterranean light of southern Italy’s Sila plateau, expressing harmony and substance.

Rooted in the oak forests and Mediterranean light of southern Italy’s Sila plateau, expressing harmony and substance. Lys: Inspired by the chestnut valleys of Italy’s Aosta Valley, capturing warmth and refined luminosity.

Solid Colors

The FENIX® NTX line also includes five of the brand’s most recognized solid colors, giving designers access to the familiar tones they know from the existing FENIX® range, now within the new bio-based material platform.

Nero Ingo

Verde Comodoro

Grigio Efeso

Bianco Kos

Bianco Malé

The new FENIX® NTX collection further proves Formica Group’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability within the laminate industry by advancing material technology in ways that expand design possibilities available to architects, designers and fabricators.

For more information about FENIX® NTX and the full Formica® Portfolio of Surfacing Solutions, please visit Formica.com.

* Based on 3rd-party testing conducted according to ASTM D6866-24 Method B

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others. Formica Group is owned by Broadview Materials.

Please Note:

Formica® and Formica® Laminate are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2026 The Diller Corporation.

FENIX® is a registered trademark of ARPA Industriale S.P.A.

About Broadview Materials:

Headquartered in Den Bosch ('s-Hertogenbosch) in the Netherlands, Broadview is a holding company that pursues long-term growth and value creation through active support of its operating companies. Broadview's family of companies covers two industry clusters: energy and materials technology. Broadview's materials technology businesses include Arpa, Trespa, Formica Group, Westag, Homapal and Direct Online Services. With combined sales of €1.2 billion and 6,000 employees, Broadview is a world leader in the surface materials market.

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