Formica Corporation Launches Tenth Annual FORM Student Innovation Competition

CINCINNATI, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation announces the opening of the 2027 FORM Student Innovation Competition. Now in its tenth year, the annual furniture design competition invites students studying architecture, industrial design and interior design in the United States, Canada and Mexico to design original furniture pieces using Formica® Brand and FENIX® products reflecting this year’s theme of “Color as the Main Character.”

Inspired by increasingly bold and memorable color stories told in modern designs, “Color as the Main Character” reflects a shift toward color as a defining design strategy rather than merely an accent. To celebrate this, Formica Corporation encourages students to make color shine as the main character of their design and explore how color can transform a space. Students entering the competition will provide a project statement and color rendering of their furniture design. Each entry must include at least three Formica® Brand and/or FENIX® products.

“Color is a powerful force in design, one that has the ability to influence emotion, guide interaction, and shape the way people experience spaces around them,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “We’re excited to see how students embrace color by putting it at the center of their designs, using thoughtful, bold and unexpected choices to create pieces that are both meaningful and memorable.”

Each entrant will have the chance to win a cash prize and national recognition, including the opportunity to have their design showcased at NeoCon 2027, the leading design event for commercial interiors. The competition is open from Aug. 20, 2026, through Feb. 19, 2027, with winners announced in mid-May. A distinguished panel of industry leaders will judge the students’ entries.

The grand prizewinner will receive a $2,000 cash prize and their design will be fabricated and displayed during NeoCon 2027 in Chicago. The second-place winner will be awarded $1,000 and the third-place winner will receive $500. The top three winners will be invited to attend NeoCon as guests of Formica Corporation for the opportunity to network with industry professionals and gain exposure to the design community.

Inspired by Design Industry Legends

The current iteration of FORM is inspired by a challenge Formica Corporation held in 2008, when the company invited design greats — including Jaime Velez, Zaha Hadid, Michael Graves, Bernard Tschumi and Massimo Vignelli, among others — to create works of art from Formica® Brand products. Their designs — which ranged from domestic pieces to conceptual sculptures — were then exhibited at the Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati.

The 2027 FORM Student Innovation Competition has evolved over the years to engage students by challenging them to create original furniture designs and spotlight their unique design perspectives as the next generation of the industry.



Entries Now Open

Entries will be accepted Aug. 20, 2026 through Feb. 19, 2027. This year, students will enter the competition at http://www.formica.com/studentcompetition where they can also find additional information including complete competition details, resources and rules.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others. Formica Group is owned by Broadview Materials.

Please Note:

Formica® and Formica® Laminate are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2026 The Diller Corporation.

FENIX® is a registered trademark of ARPA Industriale S.P.A.

About Broadview Materials:

Headquartered in Den Bosch ('s-Hertogenbosch) in the Netherlands, Broadview is a holding company that pursues long-term growth and value creation through active support of its operating companies. Broadview's family of companies covers two industry clusters: energy and materials technology. Broadview's materials technology businesses include Arpa, Trespa, Formica Group, Westag, Homapal and Direct Online Services. With combined sales of €1.2 billion and 6,000 employees, Broadview is a world leader in the surface materials market.