Formica Group Launches New Formica.com Website Designed Around a Dedicated Customer Experience

CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation today announced the launch of a new Formica.com website, providing customers with a more intuitive, visually engaging and customer-focused way to explore products, find resources and fully discover the Formica® Portfolio of Surfacing Solutions.

The redesigned website represents a significant shift in how Formica Group North America presents its products and information online. Rather than organizing the experience primarily around product categories, the new site is designed to help users quickly find information based on who they are, what they are working on and the end-user’s specific needs.

A simplified navigation system, fewer clicks and improved filtering make it easier to effortlessly find product information, technical resources, imagery and other content. Product information has also been reorganized around a “Decor First” approach, bringing related information together in a single location rather than requiring users to navigate between multiple pages for the same décor or theme.

The new site also introduces dedicated spaces for different customer groups and industries. Commercial and residential audiences can more easily find content relevant to their needs, while new industry-focused hubs provide resources and inspiration for applications including healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, office environments and living spaces.

The website features expanded imagery and product storytelling across the Formica Group North America portfolio, along with new industry resources designed to help customers understand how surfacing solutions can address the specific requirements of different environments.

“Our goal was to move from a website that primarily just featured our products to one that serves our customers by understanding what they are trying to accomplish and then connecting them with the right solutions,” said Mark Dunson, CEO, Formica Group North America.

The new platform also provides a stronger foundation for e-commerce and future digital experiences. Its modern architecture is designed to give Formica Group North America greater flexibility to improve and expand the site in the future.

The new Formica.com went live on August 24 and is now available to explore.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.



About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others. Formica Group is owned by Broadview Materials.

Please Note:

Formica® and Formica® Laminate are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2026 The Diller Corporation.



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About Broadview Materials:

Headquartered in Den Bosch ('s-Hertogenbosch) in the Netherlands, Broadview is a holding company that pursues long-term growth and value creation through active support of its operating companies. Broadview's family of companies covers two industry clusters: energy and materials technology. Broadview's materials technology businesses include Arpa, Trespa, Formica Group, Westag, Homapal and Direct Online Services. With combined sales of €1.2 billion and 6,000 employees, Broadview is a world leader in the surface materials market.

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