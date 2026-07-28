Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 10 New Members

World’s largest independent hotel brand continues to strengthen its portfolio in Q2 2026

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts expanded its global portfolio with 10 new members in Q2 2026, adding properties in sought-after destinations from Bali and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Kenya, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Ireland, and the United Arab Emirates. Highlights include a wellness-focused beachfront sanctuary in Bali, an intimate luxury safari camp in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, a design-driven city retreat in Antwerp, and a forthcoming Caribbean hideaway on St. Thomas.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 10 new member properties to its global portfolio between April 1 and June 30, 2026. To celebrate, Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a wellness-focused beachfront sanctuary in Bali and a design-driven city retreat in Antwerp and intimate safari camp in Kenya's Maasai Mara, these newest additions further strengthen Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio of distinctive independent luxury hospitality experiences.

"As travelers continue seeking more meaningful and personalized ways to experience the world, we are proud to welcome these exceptional independent properties to our global portfolio," said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "Each reflects a strong sense of place and individuality—whether through thoughtful design, immersive cultural connections, innovative wellness offerings, or exceptional service—further expanding the diverse range of experiences available through Preferred Hotels & Resorts."

Highlights include:

The Botany ( Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands) – L.V.X. Collection : Debuting this winter, The Botany will introduce a new intimate retreat within the 300-acre Preserve at Botany Bay on the secluded western tip of Saint Thomas. Blending Caribbean charm with an immersive connection to nature, the resort will offer 20 villa-style accommodations featuring sweeping views of the turquoise sea. Guests can spend their days unwinding beside two tranquil pools, each with their own poolside bar, indulging in restorative spa treatments, or exploring the surrounding landscape through nature walks, yoga sessions, and water-based adventures. Dining experiences will showcase the flavors of the Caribbean through a modern lens, while personalized service and curated experiences allow travelers to discover the spirit of the U.S. Virgin Islands.





Debuting this winter, The Botany will introduce a new intimate retreat within the 300-acre Preserve at Botany Bay on the secluded western tip of Saint Thomas. Blending Caribbean charm with an immersive connection to nature, the resort will offer 20 villa-style accommodations featuring sweeping views of the turquoise sea. Guests can spend their days unwinding beside two tranquil pools, each with their own poolside bar, indulging in restorative spa treatments, or exploring the surrounding landscape through nature walks, yoga sessions, and water-based adventures. Dining experiences will showcase the flavors of the Caribbean through a modern lens, while personalized service and curated experiences allow travelers to discover the spirit of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Meru Sanur (Denpasar Bali, Indonesia) – L.V.X. Collection : Set along the peaceful Sanur Beach, The Meru Sanur offers 184 spacious suites and reimagines Balinese hospitality through a lens of wellbeing, culture, and contemporary design. The property is located within ‘The Sanur’, Indonesia’s first special economic zone dedicated to health and wellness tourism, where holistic healing traditions meet modern medical science. The beachfront sanctuary offers spacious accommodations inspired by the island's natural beauty and spiritual heritage, creating an atmosphere of serenity just moments from the vibrant heart of Sanur. At the heart of the resort is Taru Pramana Spa & Wellness, where treatments and wellness journeys draw inspiration from centuries-old Balinese healing traditions. Guests can further embrace a sense of renewal through mindfulness experiences, oceanfront relaxation, and curated programming designed to nurture both body and mind.





Set along the peaceful Sanur Beach, The Meru Sanur offers 184 spacious suites and reimagines Balinese hospitality through a lens of wellbeing, culture, and contemporary design. The property is located within ‘The Sanur’, Indonesia’s first special economic zone dedicated to health and wellness tourism, where holistic healing traditions meet modern medical science. The beachfront sanctuary offers spacious accommodations inspired by the island's natural beauty and spiritual heritage, creating an atmosphere of serenity just moments from the vibrant heart of Sanur. At the heart of the resort is Taru Pramana Spa & Wellness, where treatments and wellness journeys draw inspiration from centuries-old Balinese healing traditions. Guests can further embrace a sense of renewal through mindfulness experiences, oceanfront relaxation, and curated programming designed to nurture both body and mind. Ilora Retreats (Maasai Mara, Kenya) – Lifestyle Collection : Nestled within Kenya's renowned Maasai Mara, Ilora Retreats is an intimate luxury safari camp designed to foster a deeper connection with the natural world. Set across 30 acres of protected wilderness and home to just 14 tented suites, the retreat encourages guests to slow down and experience the rhythm of the Mara through thoughtful, observation-led wildlife encounters and highly personalized service. Days revolve around unforgettable game drives in search of the Big Five, while moments between adventures can be spent unwinding at the spa, gathering around the fire under the stars, or taking in sweeping savannah views. From bush walks, hot air balloon safaris, and wildlife photography experiences to cultural exchanges with the local Maasai community, Ilora Retreats offers an immersive gateway to one of Africa's most celebrated ecosystems.





Nestled within Kenya's renowned Maasai Mara, Ilora Retreats is an intimate luxury safari camp designed to foster a deeper connection with the natural world. Set across 30 acres of protected wilderness and home to just 14 tented suites, the retreat encourages guests to slow down and experience the rhythm of the Mara through thoughtful, observation-led wildlife encounters and highly personalized service. Days revolve around unforgettable game drives in search of the Big Five, while moments between adventures can be spent unwinding at the spa, gathering around the fire under the stars, or taking in sweeping savannah views. From bush walks, hot air balloon safaris, and wildlife photography experiences to cultural exchanges with the local Maasai community, Ilora Retreats offers an immersive gateway to one of Africa's most celebrated ecosystems. Via Antwerp (Antwerp, Belgium) – Lifestyle Collection : Set in Antwerp's character-rich Zurenborg neighborhood, Via Antwerp is a creative hub where contemporary design, local culture, and community come together. Home to 176 stylish guestrooms and suites inspired by the area's celebrated Art Nouveau architecture, the hotel offers a vibrant yet relaxed base for exploring one of Europe's most dynamic cities. Guests can enjoy a dynamic calendar of cultural experiences, from art exhibitions and live music performances to yoga sessions and pop-up dining events, while also discovering Antwerp by bicycle before retreating to thoughtfully designed accommodations. At MEA, the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant and bar, guests and locals come together over vibrant, flavor-driven cuisine served from morning through late evening. With an atmosphere that encourages connection and creativity, Via Antwerp captures the city's energetic spirit while offering an authentic neighborhood experience.





Set in Antwerp's character-rich Zurenborg neighborhood, Via Antwerp is a creative hub where contemporary design, local culture, and community come together. Home to 176 stylish guestrooms and suites inspired by the area's celebrated Art Nouveau architecture, the hotel offers a vibrant yet relaxed base for exploring one of Europe's most dynamic cities. Guests can enjoy a dynamic calendar of cultural experiences, from art exhibitions and live music performances to yoga sessions and pop-up dining events, while also discovering Antwerp by bicycle before retreating to thoughtfully designed accommodations. At MEA, the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant and bar, guests and locals come together over vibrant, flavor-driven cuisine served from morning through late evening. With an atmosphere that encourages connection and creativity, Via Antwerp captures the city's energetic spirit while offering an authentic neighborhood experience. MYTHIC SANA Downtown Suites (Lisbon, Portugal) – Legend Collection: Situated on Lisbon's iconic Rua Áurea in the heart of the historic Baixa Pombalina district, MYTHIC SANA Downtown Suites blends timeless elegance with highly personalized service. Housed within a meticulously restored historic building, the intimate property features 48 luxury guestrooms and suites, each enhanced by the hotel's signature Golden Sleeves Butler service, which tailors every stay through bespoke touches ranging from curated itineraries to in-suite experiences. Guests can enjoy contemporary dining and cocktails at BLACK MOON Gastrobar, which features its own Champagne Bar, before setting out to explore Lisbon's celebrated landmarks, waterfront promenades, and vibrant cultural scene. Blending historic character, contemporary luxury, and highly personalized hospitality, MYTHIC SANA Downtown Suites offers a sophisticated gateway to Portugal's capital.



Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio between April 1 and June 30, 2026, include:

Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with over 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer.com/enroll.

For a limited time only, new and existing members of I Prefer Hotel Rewards will earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating new member properties. Valid on bookings made by September 30, 2026, for stays through December 31, 2026. For additional details and to book this special offer, visit IPrefer.com/offer/newest-additions.

Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.



About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.