MAAS Subsidiary Huazhi Future Signs MOU to Explore AI Data Center Development in Kazakhstan

QINGDAO, China, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”), an AI-centric full-scene digital systems provider and operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Huazhi Future (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huazhi Future”), has signed a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with KT-Telecom LLP (“KT-Telecom”).

The parties plan to explore cooperation regarding development of a large-scale data center project utilizing Huazhi Future’s “Stars Distributed Intelligent Computing” infrastructure architecture to be located in the city of Ekibastuz in the Data Center Valley, Republic of Kazakhstan (the “Proposed Project”).

KT-Telecom is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kazakhtelecom JSC, one of Kazakhstan’s leading integrated telecommunications operators. Kazakhtelecom JSC has extensive experience developing and operating telecommunications networks and digital infrastructure, with businesses spanning fixed-line and mobile communications, broadband, data transmission, cloud computing and digital services.

Under the MOU, Huazhi Future plans to use its proprietary “Stars Distributed Intelligent Computing” infrastructure architecture as the project’s main technical framework and the basis for further project planning and potential commercial cooperation. The Proposed Project is designed to support the development of regional AI computing infrastructure serving Central Asia and provide reliable and efficient computing capacity for local AI applications and digital-economy development.

The MOU outlines the parties’ preliminary intentions and framework for the Proposed Project. The Proposed Project described in the MOU is non-binding and does not obligate either party to proceed with the Proposed Project, make any investment or enter into a definitive agreement. The specific scope of cooperation, commercial terms and other material arrangements remain subject to further negotiation and the execution of separate written agreements.

Min Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of MAAS, commented: “Kazakhstan offers a strong combination of energy resources, geographic advantages and telecommunications infrastructure, making it an increasingly important hub for AI infrastructure development in Central Asia. The signing of this MOU represents an important step in Huazhi Future’s international expansion and its efforts to pursue overseas computing infrastructure opportunities.”

“Looking ahead, Huazhi will continue expanding the deployment of Stars Distributed Intelligent Computing infrastructure architecture in domestic and international markets while working with global partners to explore more efficient, sustainable and scalable models for AI infrastructure development and operations.”

About MAAS

We are an integrated provider and operator of an artificial intelligence (“AI”) -centric full-scene digital systems. Our businesses focus on areas of flexible energy deployment and intelligent commercial network operation, and provide closed-loop solutions from computing infrastructure, smart hardware and full-scene services, aiming to achieve large-scale implementation of AI technologies across industries. Powered by our dual engines of intelligent technology and ecosystem integration, through strategic industry consolidation and continuous improvement in operations, our mission is to build up an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem and provide our customers with efficient, reliable and sustainable intelligent products and solutions. We will continuously explore and consolidate high-quality technological and commercial resources globally and explore industrial application scenarios of AI technologies. For more information, visit https://ir.maaseai.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When MAAS uses words such as “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from MAAS’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the possibility that the parties reach a definitive agreement or proceed with the Proposed Project; MAAS’s goals and strategies; MAAS’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets MAAS and its subsidiaries serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by MAAS with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in MAAS’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. MAAS undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.