Cyabra Launches AI Agent That Automatically Investigates Coordinated Online Activity and Delivers a Verdict

New capability automates Cyabra's analyst investigation methodology, evaluating a full range of coordination signals to return a single, evidence-backed determination for every scan at scale

New York, NY, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the “Company”), a company whose artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered platform helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced the launch of Coordinated Activity Detection, an AI agent that automates Cyabra's analyst methodology to determine whether online activity reflects coordinated inauthentic behavior and delivers that determination as a single, evidence-backed verdict on every scan at scale.

“Disinformation moves faster than any manual investigation can keep up with,” said Cyabra CEO and Co-Founder Dan Brahmy. “Coordinated Activity Detection closes that gap. It’s an AI agent that checks every signal our own analysts check, delivering a defensible verdict on every scan at scale, automatically. We have translated into a product our proprietary, evidence-based investigation methodology that tells you plainly whether what you're looking at is coordinated, and for the first time we're giving customers a direct answer instead of another dashboard to interpret.”

Identifying coordinated inauthentic activity has long required experienced analysts to manually connect signals scattered across clustering, timing, content, and narrative data, exporting information between systems and applying individual judgment to build a conclusion leadership teams can trust. That process draws on real expertise, but it is slow, difficult to standardize across analysts, and hard to scale, especially with generative AI dramatically reducing the cost of creating disinformation. Coordinated Activity Detection is built to automatically identify inauthentic online behavior, significantly increasing the speed with which Cyabra’s platform connects scattered signals to reach conclusions about manipulated content and activity. Now, instead of asking users to interpret the platform's signals on their own, an AI agent does that interpretation directly and reports back with a clear, evidence-backed determination.

"Customers tell us that spotting individual signals was never the hard part. Explaining what those signals add up to is," said David Low, Chief Marketing Officer of Cyabra. "This agent assembles that explanation into something communications, security and public sector teams can share and defend."

The Coordinated Activity Detection agent investigates using the same methodology as a Cyabra analyst. It moves through a structured sequence, establishing a baseline suspicion level from account authenticity, identifying peak activity windows, screening every cluster in a scan for concentrated inauthentic behavior, and examining posting time, content, and profile signals for evidence of manipulation or coordination. When the evidence supports it, the agent proceeds to a deeper investigative phase, tracing which narratives are being pushed, who introduced them first, and how they are spreading. Each phase streams its findings as they are generated, so the reasoning behind the verdict is visible throughout the investigation rather than delivered as a single, unexplained score. Every signal behind the final verdict is tied to the specific data point that triggered it, providing users with transparency and auditable reasoning for every decision. The result is one of four verdict states: Confirmed Coordination, Likely Coordination, Insufficient Evidence, or No Coordination Detected, backed by a confidence score and a full evidentiary report, typically returned in under 30 seconds and generated automatically for every scan at scale without requiring any user action.

Coordinated Activity Detection is available now within the Cyabra platform. It runs automatically on every scan at scale, surfaces its verdict directly within the platform's Authenticity and Narrative tabs, and generates a downloadable report for sharing across teams. The capability is built for three groups: enterprise brand and communications teams that need to move from “something looks off” to a briefable answer quickly; public sector and government teams that need an evidence trail that can support decision-making; and Cyabra's own analysts, who use the agent to remove repetitive, manual signal-connecting work from every investigation without giving up the judgment calls that remain theirs to make.

Coordinated Activity Detection is the first in a series of planned investigative AI agents for customers. Cyabra intends to extend the same approach, an AI agent producing a single defensible verdict per scan, to narrative analysis and influence mapping as those capabilities are developed.

The launch follows Cyabra's recognition as a Market Shaper in the inaugural June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence — Startup Vendors, in which Gartner formally defined and assessed the narrative intelligence market for the first time. Cyabra believes Coordinated Activity Detection advances that category by converting complex authenticity and coordination signals into explainable, operational assessments1.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the anticipated benefits and capabilities of Coordinated Activity Detection, its plans to extend its AI agent technology to additional investigative capabilities, including narrative analysis and influence mapping, its product development roadmap, and its expectations regarding the impact of these initiatives on its business, customers and competitive position. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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1 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.