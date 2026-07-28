Payscale Launches JobNav Recruiter, Connecting Compensation Intelligence to the Hiring Front Lines

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of JobNav Recruiter, bringing compensation intelligence directly into recruiter workflows.

Every employee’s pay journey begins with a recruiting decision. The new solution helps talent acquisition teams create compliant job postings, publish market-aligned pay ranges, and make hiring decisions that stay connected to enterprise compensation strategy.

JobNav Recruiter is the latest addition to the Payscale Intelligence Cloud, extending compensation intelligence to the point where pay decisions first become visible to candidates. Built on technology from Payscale’s acquisition of Datapeople in 2025, the solution works directly from a recruiter’s ATS and expands to integrate with Payscale’s benchmarking solutions, connecting what compensation teams design internally to what actually gets posted externally.

For many organizations, compensation strategy breaks down long before an offer is accepted. Recruiters often work from disconnected systems — rewriting job descriptions, manually applying salary ranges, and navigating increasingly complex pay transparency requirements. The result is inconsistent postings, compliance risk, slower hiring, and compensation teams with little visibility into what candidates actually see.

“In theory, comp and talent acquisition should work closely. But in practice, there is a gap between what comp designs and what actually gets posted. That’s where an organization’s compensation strategy starts to unravel,” Payscale Chief of Business Operations and HR Officer Lexi Clarke said. “JobNav Recruiter is compensation intelligence working where the hiring decision actually gets made — in the posting and offer, at the front lines of hiring. When recruiters aren’t flying blind, organizations stop losing control of the compensation strategy they built.”

JobNav Recruiter guides recruiters from draft to published posting in less than 30 minutes while helping support job descriptions that are compliant, inclusive, and aligned with approved compensation structures. Organizations using the solution report cutting recruiter workflow time in half, attracting twice as many qualified candidates, filling roles 18 days faster, and increasing reach among underrepresented talent by 25%.

What makes JobNav Recruiter different:





AI-guided scoring : helps flag compliance, clarity, and inclusivity issues before anything goes live, across 80 countries.

: helps flag compliance, clarity, and inclusivity issues before anything goes live, across 80 countries. Governed job architecture : postings generate directly from structured job levels, families, and a mapped skills library, so what recruiters see reflects what comp actually built.

: postings generate directly from structured job levels, families, and a mapped skills library, so what recruiters see reflects what comp actually built. Integrated offer ranges : benchmarking data flows directly into every posting, so ranges are current and defensible.

: benchmarking data flows directly into every posting, so ranges are current and defensible. Real-time analytics: tracks posting performance against peers, with full visibility into pipeline quality and spend.

JobNav Recruiter is part of a unified suite of solutions that aims to empower the whole organization to make faster, more confident, and strategic pay decisions through powerful compensation intelligence. Future enhancements will include new HRIS integrations, language translation support, and connected workflows that feed offer and hire data back into benchmarking, so compensation is a continuous input to talent strategy instead of an annual exercise.

Learn more about JobNav Recruiter: https://www.payscale.com/products/software/jobnav-recruiter

About Payscale

Payscale is the pioneer of compensation intelligence, helping organizations make smarter pay decisions that drive business performance. For more than 20 years, Payscale has combined trusted market data with AI-powered technology to deliver actionable insights that turn pay from a cost into a catalyst for growth. The Payscale Intelligence Cloud portfolio of solutions — Ascent, JobNav, and Paycycle — empower top companies and businesses like Cintas, Leidos, Chipotle, Ohio State University, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.



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