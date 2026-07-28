Deposco Launches Commerce Signal, a Quarterly Intelligence Report Built Entirely on Live Network Data

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, the cloud-native supply chain platform for high-growth brands, retailers, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs), today launched Commerce Signal, a quarterly intelligence report that brings live network data from one of the largest U.S. ecommerce fulfillment platforms into public view. Unlike the surveys and forecasts that dominate supply chain reporting, every metric in Commerce Signal is derived directly from order, inventory, and parcel data flowing through the Deposco platform, aggregated, anonymized, and indexed for comparability.

No survey panels. No model assumptions. The signal is the data.

“Operators deserve a ground-truth view of what’s actually moving through the network, not lagging indicators dressed up as forecasts,” said Eric Lemus, VP of Strategy and Analytics at Deposco. “Commerce Signal is built on the same live operator activity our customers run their businesses on. When we report that parcel inflation hit 12.8%, that number came out of real shipments, not a panel of opinions or self-reported surveys.”

Commerce Signal draws on live activity from more than 4,900 brands, served both directly on the platform and through the 3PL operators who fulfill on their behalf, representing over $84 billion in GMV and 485 million orders.

Each issue analyzes a full quarter of network activity against public economic reporting and closes with dated, confidence-labeled forward calls. The following issue grades those calls in public.

What the inaugural issue shows

The Q2 2026 issue documents a quarter in which operators’ revenue grew barely faster than the cost to ship it. In April, GMV growth ran 9.7 points ahead of parcel inflation. By June 29, that cushion had narrowed to 0.6 points.

Parcel inflation rose every week of the quarter, from 4.1% year over year at the open to 12.8% at the close, thirteen consecutive weekly increases and three times the 3.9% rate of consumer price inflation.

from 4.1% year over year at the open to 12.8% at the close, thirteen consecutive weekly increases and three times the 3.9% rate of consumer price inflation. Demand faded in dollars, not units. Order volumes continued to rise even as dollar growth slowed, suggesting lower spending per order. GMV growth for the typical operator peaked at 15.4% the week of June 1 and decelerated four straight weeks to 13.4%, while order volume growth accelerated from 4.0% to 8.8% over the same period.

Order volumes continued to rise even as dollar growth slowed, suggesting lower spending per order. GMV growth for the typical operator peaked at 15.4% the week of June 1 and decelerated four straight weeks to 13.4%, while order volume growth accelerated from 4.0% to 8.8% over the same period. The network is lean, not stockpiled. Median inventory closed at 89.3 days on hand, 5.9 days leaner than a year earlier and near its leanest levels in 18 months, after a destocking run from a 111.5-day peak in early 2025.

Median inventory closed at 89.3 days on hand, 5.9 days leaner than a year earlier and near its leanest levels in 18 months, after a destocking run from a 111.5-day peak in early 2025. Brands did the cutting. Brands trimmed 10.6 days of inventory during the quarter, closing at 89.2 days on hand, while 3PLs held an already-lean posture flat at 85.9 days. The two segments finished 3.3 days apart.

The issue’s read is direct: operators are absorbing two separate cost pressures at once, input costs rising 6% upstream through the Producer Price Index and shipping costs rising 12.8%, while consumer prices absorb only 3.9%. With peak season roughly 13 weeks out, the issue lays out specific operator actions, including locking carrier rates ahead of peak surcharge announcements, which carriers issued as early as July 8 last year.

Scored in public, every quarter

The publication takes positions and holds itself accountable. Each issue of Commerce Signal closes with forward directional calls on four tracked metrics: parcel inflation, GMV growth, inventory days on hand, and inventory turns, each with a confidence level attached. The following issue scores every call against actual platform outcomes and reports the verdicts without revision, a level of accountability rare in supply chain commentary.

“Anyone can publish a prediction,” Lemus said. “We’re putting ours on the record and grading our own homework in public, every quarter, with the math shown. That only works because the data underneath it is real.”

About the methodology

All growth rates in Commerce Signal are year over year, so seasonal patterns are controlled in every comparison. Growth and inventory figures describe the typical operator on the network, measured as medians rather than totals. Brand and 3PL segments are classified by operator account type, and parcel inflation is calculated as a weighted-average cost-per-unit change across all carrier tiers on the platform. All data is aggregated and anonymized; no individual company data is identifiable. Full methodology is published alongside each issue.

The inaugural Q2 2026 issue and quarterly subscription are available now at deposco.com/resources/commerce-signal. The Q3 2026 issue, including verdicts on this issue’s four open calls, publishes in mid-October.

About Deposco

Deposco delivers commerce intelligence that moves beyond dashboards to drive measurable operational results. While traditional systems report what happened, Deposco’s AI-powered supply chain platform reveals why it happened and recommends executable actions through Felix, our AI-powered digital advisor that provides insights across shipping, labor, and inventory operations. With the industry’s most extensive collection of pre-built integrations, Deposco helps the world’s fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC businesses, and brands navigate hundreds of millions of consumer orders globally, transforming operational complexity into strategic advantages that drive unparalleled efficiency, cost savings, and revenue growth. For more information, go to www.Deposco.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Price, Arketi Group, cprice@arketi.com