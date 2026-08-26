Deposco Brings Warehouse-Grade Inventory Management Inside Shopify POS

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, the unified fulfillment platform for high-growth brands and retailers, today announced its native extension for Shopify Point of Sale (POS). Built directly into the Shopify POS interface, the app puts warehouse-grade operational discipline in the hands of store associates - no app switching, no second device, no lag between what the system says and what's actually on the shelf.

For merchants, the benefits show up on the store floor. Associates see real-time Available-to-Promise (ATP) inventory across every location, so they can sell what's truly available and save the sale when it isn't. Dynamic order routing automatically sends each order to the smartest fulfillment point. And omnichannel workflows like Buy Online, Pickup In Store (BOPIS) and Ship-from-Store run natively in POS, turning every store into a fulfillment asset instead of a sales channel with a stockroom.

The app also covers the inventory workflows retail teams depend on daily - purchase orders, inventory transfers, and receiving - and enhances them with the demand forecasting, order management, warehouse management, and supply chain intelligence of the full Deposco platform. For merchants planning their move off Stocky ahead of its Aug. 31 sunset, that means a transition path that protects today's workflows while opening room to grow.

The deeper problem this solves runs beyond any single app. As digitally native brands expand their physical footprints and retail-first brands invest in digital, many end up stitching together a Franken-Stack of disparate systems - creating technical debt, data latency, and inventory blind spots at the exact moment growth demands precision. Deposco's app drops natively into the Shopify ecosystem and eliminates those blind spots without disrupting a merchant's existing digital workflows.

Deposco delivers Unified Fulfillment in the warehouse, in the store, and everywhere in between.

"Retailers today need operational rigor at the point of sale to execute on unified commerce," said Sayed Saber, Director, Retail Partnerships at Shopify. "Deposco's investment in the in-store inventory and order experience gives our complex omnichannel merchants a powerful path for growth, putting real-time inventory visibility directly in the hands of store associates and turning physical footprints into competitive advantages."

Standing Apart in the Shopify Ecosystem

Deposco's omnichannel retail expertise complements the Shopify partner ecosystem, providing the operational depth required for complex physical retail environments:

Backend depth without front-end disruption: Deposco's inventory and order routing capabilities work natively alongside Shopify's commerce layer, so merchants scale operations without rebuilding their digital experience.

Deposco's inventory and order routing capabilities work natively alongside Shopify's commerce layer, so merchants scale operations without rebuilding their digital experience. Speed to value: Deposco's continued platform investment, including Certified App status, helps complex omnichannel merchants deploy and see value in 90 days or less.

"We built this so store associates manage everything in one place - no switching between apps or devices," said Bill Gibson, CEO of Deposco. "Merchants moving off Stocky get full coverage of what they use today, including cycle counting, purchase orders, and receiving. And behind that screen is an AI-powered platform reading their entire supply chain in real time - the demand forecasting, warehouse management, and supply chain intelligence to scale exponentially."

The launch also deepens Deposco's alignment with the two platforms at the center of its partner strategy - leveraging Shopify for commerce opportunities and Oracle NetSuite for ERP - with Deposco providing the fulfillment layer that connects them.

To learn more about Deposco's Shopify application, visit: https://apps.shopify.com/deposco

About Deposco

Deposco delivers commerce intelligence that moves beyond dashboards to drive measurable operational results. While traditional systems report what happened, Deposco's AI-powered supply chain platform reveals why it happened and recommends executable actions through Felix, our AI-powered digital advisor that provides insights across shipping, labor, and inventory operations. With the industry's most extensive collection of pre-built integrations, Deposco helps the world's fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC businesses, and brands navigate hundreds of millions of consumer orders globally, transforming operational complexity into strategic advantages that drive unparalleled efficiency, cost savings, and revenue growth. For more information, go to www.Deposco.com .

Media Contact:



Caroline Price, Arketi Group, cprice@arketi.com