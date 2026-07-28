Shoppers Are Second-Guessing Sustainability Claims on Packaging, New ALPLA Survey Finds

MCDONOUGH, Ga., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sustainability claims become a familiar part of product packaging, shoppers are not just noticing them, they are questioning what those claims actually mean, according to a new survey by ALPLA .

The ALPLA 2026 Packaging Claims Reality Check Report found that 84% of U.S. adults have seen sustainability claims on packaging more than once in the past six months, while 53% have felt unsure what those claims meant. The findings show that unclear packaging claims can create doubt in the aisle, affecting what shoppers buy, how much they trust a brand and what they do with the package after use.

ALPLA, a global manufacturer and recycler of innovative packaging solutions and creator of the sustainability education site Plastic Reimagined , partnered with the third-party survey platform Pollfish to survey 1,000 U.S. adults ages 21+ in April 2026. The study examined how consumers interpret common packaging claims and what they do when a claim feels unclear.

Key findings from the ALPLA 2026 Packaging Claims Reality Check Report include:

More than four in five (84%) say they have seen packaging sustainability claims more than once in the past six months, and 53% say they have felt unsure what those claims meant at least sometimes.

41% say eco-friendly messages make them more likely to choose a product, while 33% have skipped a purchase because a claim felt unclear or hard to believe.

49% say they understand sustainability claims better than the average shopper, but a majority (51%) interpret recyclable as local acceptance (36%) or a guarantee it will be recycled (15%).

A majority (51%) of Gen Z say they often or very often feel unsure what a claim means compared with 16% of Boomers.

28% assume made with recycled content means the package is made entirely from recycled materials.

44% say sustainability claims feel more like marketing than helpful information and 16% say feeling misled made them trust the brand less afterward.

Nearly six in ten (59%) say an easy-to-understand sustainability claim makes them view the brand more positively.

Nearly half (48%) say explaining what the claim means in simple terms would make them trust sustainability claims more and 44% want clearer wording and 44% want specific disposal instructions.





The findings suggest sustainability claims now do more than signal environmental intent on the shelf. Clear language can build confidence and improve brand perception, while vague claims can lead shoppers to make assumptions, hesitate on purchases or guess how to dispose of packaging.

For brands, the takeaway is clear: packaging has to explain both the claim and the next step. That requires more than adding sustainability language to a label. Packaging design, material choices and end-of-life guidance all shape whether a claim is easy to understand, credible and useful to shoppers.

For the full results and additional insights, view the ALPLA 2026 Packaging Claims Reality Check Report.

About Plastic Reimagined

Plastic Reimagined, an initiative of ALPLA, is an online campaign advocating for a circular economy. The website and social channels strive to educate and innovate with like-minded people determined to make a difference. Working across the entire value chain, we collaborate with others to reimagine the future of plastic through innovation, education, and advocacy for responsible use, effective recycling, and environmental protection. Join us in shaping a sustainable plastic future: www.plasticreimagined.org

About the ALPLA Group

ALPLA is one of the leading companies involved in plastic packaging. Around 22,100 employees worldwide produce custom-made packaging systems, bottles, caps and molded parts at 177 sites across 45 countries. In North America, ALPLA specializes in bottles and caps for the food, beverage, auto, health, beauty, and home care industries by using conscientious culture to drive purposeful packaging. ALPLA operates its own recycling plants for PET and HDPE in Austria, Poland, Mexico, Italy and Spain, and in the form of joint ventures in Mexico and Germany. Other projects are being realized elsewhere around the world. www.alpla.com