Arctic Wolf 2026 Trends Report Reveals AI Trust Gap as Organizations Race to Modernize Security Operations for the Age of AI

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today released its 2026 AI & Cybersecurity Trends Report, revealing a growing disconnect between AI adoption and AI trust. As organizations race to implement AI to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated threats, most remain unwilling to trust AI with autonomous security decisions, leaving security leaders caught between the need for machine-speed defenses and the demand for trusted outcomes.

Based on a global survey of 1,350 security and IT decision-makers conducted by Sapio Research, the report found that AI has quickly become a prerequisite for modern security operations. 94% of organizations now use LLMs, while another 94% say AI capabilities influence cybersecurity purchasing decisions, and more than half (51%) consider AI functionality a requirement when evaluating vendors. Yet despite that enthusiasm, only 14% have made AI central to their security operations strategy, underscoring a lack of confidence in autonomous AI. In fact, just 53% trust AI to perform even narrowly defined security actions, such as blocking malicious IP addresses at a firewall for fear of these actions being triggered from a false positive detection.

The trust gap comes at a time when organizations are facing persistent cyber risk. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents reported experiencing a significant cybersecurity incident within the past year, and almost half (48%) of affected organizations suffered disruptions lasting two weeks or longer. Yet despite those outcomes, 96% of leaders remain confident their teams can keep pace with the volume and complexity of today's threats, highlighting a growing gap between perceived readiness and real-world results.

Key findings from the report include:

AI has become both a strategic priority and a top concern. 35% of leaders cited AI as their top cybersecurity risk, surpassing ransomware and malware for the second consecutive year, even as ransomware remains the most common incident response case handled by Arctic Wolf Incident Response.

35% of leaders cited AI as their top cybersecurity risk, surpassing ransomware and malware for the second consecutive year, even as ransomware remains the most common incident response case handled by Arctic Wolf Incident Response. Confidence and reality are misaligned . While 96% of leaders expressed confidence in their team's ability to manage modern threats, 63% experienced a significant cybersecurity incident in the last year while another 7% of security leaders stated they were unsure if they experienced such an event.

. While 96% of leaders expressed confidence in their team's ability to manage modern threats, 63% experienced a significant cybersecurity incident in the last year while another 7% of security leaders stated they were unsure if they experienced such an event. Organizations expect AI to improve security outcomes. 85% believe AI will improve their ability to detect new or elusive threats, while 72% believe AI is more capable than humans at identifying threats.

85% believe AI will improve their ability to detect new or elusive threats, while 72% believe AI is more capable than humans at identifying threats. Trust remains the primary barrier to AI adoption. Although Agentic AI seems like the hottest topic in cyber security today, its slow adoption can be attributed to data privacy concerns (51%), lack of human intuition (49%), and concerns over accountability combined with the risk of inaccurate outcomes.

Although Agentic AI seems like the hottest topic in cyber security today, its slow adoption can be attributed to data privacy concerns (51%), lack of human intuition (49%), and concerns over accountability combined with the risk of inaccurate outcomes. Cyber incidents continue to create lasting business disruption. Nearly half (48%) of organizations affected by a significant incident reported a loss of productivity lasting two weeks or longer.

Nearly half (48%) of organizations affected by a significant incident reported a loss of productivity lasting two weeks or longer. Data loss has emerged as the most damaging cyber event. 21% of respondents identified inadvertent data exposure, or accidental data loss, as the most significant cybersecurity incident they experienced, while another 8% cited deliberate data exfiltration, or theft, as a serious concern.

21% of respondents identified inadvertent data exposure, or accidental data loss, as the most significant cybersecurity incident they experienced, while another 8% cited deliberate data exfiltration, or theft, as a serious concern. Ransomware continues to exact a heavy toll. In North America, 74% of organizations that experienced a ransomware attack ultimately made a payment directly or through a third party, the highest rate of any region surveyed.

In North America, 74% of organizations that experienced a ransomware attack ultimately made a payment directly or through a third party, the highest rate of any region surveyed. Security teams remain overstretched. From reducing false positives, to managing tools, or meeting compliance standards, respondents reported spending roughly 13 to 15 hours per week across each major security function, highlighting the operational burden facing modern security teams and the growing demand for automation and AI.

"Organizations have already decided that AI will play a central role in cybersecurity. The challenge now is trust," said Adam Marrè, Chief Information Security Officer at Arctic Wolf. "Security leaders want the speed, scale, and efficiency AI can deliver, but they also need confidence that the outcomes are trustworthy, explainable, and aligned to their business. The future of security operations will belong to organizations that combine trusted AI with human expertise to move faster, make better decisions, and build greater resilience."

For additional insights, read the full Arctic Wolf's 2026 AI & Cybersecurity Trends Report.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk— so organizations can operate with control and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

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