CMI Media Group and Compas Announce 2026 Agility Philadelphia Speakers

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMI Media Group, WPP’s specialty healthcare agency (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, global leaders in healthcare media and technology, are proud to announce who will be speaking at this this year’s “Agility Philadelphia: Seen. Heard. Human.” Headlining the stage is legendary humanitarian Mick Ebeling, founder of Not Impossible Labs; alongside newcomers Andrew McMahon, singer-songwriter and cancer advocate; and Daniel Hulme, WPP’s Global Chief AI Officer.

Mick Ebeling returns to the Agility stage to share the latest boundary-pushing breakthroughs from Not Impossible Labs. Renowned for "Project Daniel," which pioneered 3D-printed prosthetics for war amputees, Ebeling’s work focuses on health technology, including clinical trials for tech designed to mitigate Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s symptoms. Honored as one of Fortune’s "World's 50 Greatest Leaders" and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award, Ebeling will challenge attendees to rethink what is possible when technology is driven by empathy. Ebeling’s TED Talks have reached millions, and his work has been featured by Fast Company, Fortune, Forbes and more.

Making his Agility debut, RIAA-gold-certified singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon (of Jack’s Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness) joins the stage for an intimate session on survival, resilience and advocacy. Known for his hit song “Dark Blue,” McMahon’s life changed when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia the same day he finished recording his debut album for Jack's Mannequin. His battle is captured in his documentary, “Dear Jack.” Now a survivor, McMahon will share his personal health story and discuss how his experience inspired him to found the Dear Jack Foundation, which provides critical support to adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

Also making his Agility debut, Daniel Hulme works closely with agencies to uncover, develop, and promote AI capabilities. His goal is to drive new opportunities that deliver value to both the wider organization and society as a whole. He's the CEO of Satalia, an award-winning AI company that was acquired by WPP in 2021. Hulme has been recognized as one of the world's leading keynote speakers as well as one of the top ten Chief AI Officers globally. Hulme is a contributor to numerous books, podcasts and articles on AI. His mission is to create a world where everyone has the freedom to innovate, and have those innovations become free to everyone.

Agility will take place on Monday, September 14th at the prestigious Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Center City Philadelphia. It also aligns to the start of Fierce Pharma Week, which runs from Monday, September 14th through Thursday, September 17th at the neighboring Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"At its heart, healthcare is about humanity," said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President & CEO, CMI Media Group. "While AI and technology are deeply interwoven into our work, they are ultimately tools wielded by people to serve a higher purpose: supporting the person at the core of the story. This year's Agility event is an invitation to inspire one another and make magic happen at the intersection of technology and empathy. We hold the unique power to meet patients and caregivers right where they are—giving them the tools they need to achieve positive health outcomes and ensuring they feel truly seen, heard, and valued as humans."

"When you look at the healthcare landscape as a whole, our ultimate goal is to better serve the patient and caregiver populations in a way that feels human," said Jim Woodland, CEO, Compas. "To do that, we must leverage the power of media and technology to deliver trusted information with the accuracy, authenticity, and frequency that drives positive health outcomes. This is exactly why we are so thrilled to welcome Mick, Andrew, and Daniel to Agility. Their collective expertise will challenge our industry to elevate our communications and keep the human experience at the absolute center of our innovation.

This year's theme, “Seen. Heard. Human.” will explore how to harness the speed and creativity of consumer brand marketing, but with a profound, patient-first lens. Event programming will explore how digital agents are evolving from basic service providers into trusted caregivers. Industry leaders and clinical experts will also discuss how pharmaceutical brands can responsibly navigate this behavioral shift to build empathetic, personalized AI experiences that earn trust in a human-centered healthcare ecosystem.

Now in its fourth year, CMI Media Group and Compas’s Agility event offers a unique, non-conference style environment to ideate on the future of healthcare marketing while networking with peers and influential guests. This exclusive, invitation-only event is designed for healthcare marketing professionals; those interested in attending can request an invitation on the official event page.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers/.

About Compas

For over 35 years Compas has been partnering with the industry’s leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients’ media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients’ collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry’s best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://compasonline.com/careers.

Contact

Carly Kuper

610-731-5409

ckuper@cmimediagroup.com