NCTC and Prosurety Partner to Give Members a New Way to Compete on Mobile Devices

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Content and Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and Prosurety today announced Complete Device Advantage, a new program that gives NCTC members the tools to make mobile devices more affordable for their customers while growing their mobile businesses.

For many consumers, the biggest obstacle to switching mobile providers, upgrading a device or adding a new line isn't the monthly bill; it's the price of the phone itself. For many providers, competing against device promotions offered by the nation's largest wireless carriers can be a challenge.

Powered by Prosurety's Complete Mobile, Complete Device Advantage will bring device subsidies, financing, trade-ins, upgrades and protection together in a single experience, available through NCTC's Mobile Solution on the Telgoo5 platform. Instead of piecing together multiple vendors and programs, members can offer a pre-integrated solution that’s ready to go. By combining device affordability options and protection benefits, members can deliver more value to their customers and give them one more reason to choose their local provider for mobile service.

"One of NCTC's priorities is helping members compete and grow in an increasingly mobile-first world," said Lou Borrelli, chief executive officer of NCTC. "By making devices more affordable and accessible, we're helping members offer the kind of experience customers expect from the largest wireless providers."

With Complete Device Advantage, members can:

Access subsidy dollars that will go directly to reducing the cost of the device for their customers

Build a competitive device strategy and strengthen market position against larger wireless providers

Offer financing options that make new devices easier to afford

Provide trade-in and upgrade choices that let consumers put the value of their current device toward a new one

Offer device protection bundled directly in the rate plan or as a stand-alone option





"Prosurety kept hearing the same thing from MVNOs: they couldn't compete with the three largest wireless carriers because they didn't have access to the same kinds of device offers customers see from the largest carriers," said Andrew Hoehner, chief executive officer of Prosurety. "That's the problem Prosurety's Complete Mobile was built to solve. In partnership with NCTC, we're providing members with a program unlike anything else in the market, one that brings together everything MVNOs need to launch mobile service quickly, efficiently and with a customer experience that truly competes."

The goal is simple: make it easier for members to succeed in mobile. Complete Device Advantage helps level the playing field by bringing together device subsidies, protection, financing, trade-in and upgrade options in one program. Members can focus on serving their customers while offering the kinds of device benefits people have come to expect in today's wireless marketplace.

About NCTC

NCTC's goal is simple: make it easier for members to succeed. That's why we work alongside more than 650 independent broadband and technology providers across the country, helping them navigate change, uncover new opportunities, and compete in a rapidly evolving marketplace. From content and connectivity to emerging technologies and mobile solutions, NCTC brings together the resources, relationships, and expertise members need to grow their businesses and better serve their communities.

For more information, visit www.nctconline.org/mobile.

About Prosurety

Prosurety is a technology-driven provider of device protection and mobile solutions for broadband providers, MVNOs, wireless carriers and enterprise partners. Its Complete Mobile platform enables partners to generate recurring revenue, improve customer retention and deliver comprehensive protection across mobile phones and connected home devices. For more information, visit www.prosurety.com.

Media Contacts:

NCTC

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

nctc@bobgoldpr.com

Prosurety

Holly Audiss

info@prosurety.com