Ellianos Coffee Signs Development Agreement in Troy, Michigan

Lake City, Florida, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is excited to announce the signing of a one-store development agreement in Troy, Michigan. This milestone marks the brand's continued expansion beyond the southeastern United States, following development agreements already signed in Ohio and Missouri, and signals a significant new chapter in the brand's growth story.

Since its founding in 2002, Ellianos Coffee has built a loyal following across the Southeast, with 85 opened locations across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina. The brand has also signed development agreements in South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri. The Troy, Michigan agreement represents the next bold step forward as Ellianos Coffee looks to bring its signature drive-thru coffee experience to new markets across the country.

"This is a really exciting moment for Ellianos," said Liz Pardo, Director of Franchise Sales. "We have built something incredibly special in the Southeast and to see that resonate with franchisees in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri is a testament to the strength of this brand. Troy is a fantastic market and we cannot wait to introduce Ellianos Coffee to a whole new community. This is just the beginning."

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls—featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, with stores signed or in development across ten U.S. states. As the brand continues to build awareness throughout the Southeast, Ellianos is actively seeking franchise partners across the region and beyond.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee, established in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, strives to deliver unmatched quality and care to Every Guest. Every Time. Throughout its 24-year history, Ellianos has expanded to 85 stores, with over 200 stores in various stages of development. Franchise Business Review (FBR) recognized Ellianos as a 2026 Top Franchise and a 2025 Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur Magazine included Ellianos in its 2026 Franchise 500® list, highlighting it among the nation's top franchises. Additionally, Ellianos was celebrated as a Top 10 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2024 and was featured in QSR Magazine's 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024. To explore franchising opportunities with Ellianos Coffee, visit www.ellianosfranchising.com