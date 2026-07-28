CryptoMondays Vegas Builds Momentum with Policymakers and AI Leaders

Las Vegas, NV, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chapter expands its network with new launches — MonDAI Vegas, CryptoMondays Wall Street, and CryptoMondays Institutional — timed to Las Vegas' biggest industry conferences

CryptoMondays Vegas capped off a milestone month of programming that brought together elected officials, entrepreneurs, builders, and members of Southern Nevada's growing digital asset community to discuss the future of cryptocurrency, blockchain innovation, and decentralized AI.

July opened with a special discussion featuring U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV-4), who understands people “need protections in the law, who need CLARITY on how it's regulated and who need PARITY on how it's treated”.





"Having leaders like Congressman Horsford sit down with the Vegas community shows how far CryptoMondays Vegas has come in a short period of time. We're building the bridge between locals and their policymakers and institutional leaders shaping this industry globally." — Alberto De Pablo, CryptoMondays Vegas

Momentum continued later in the month when Nevada Assemblymember Jovan A. Jackson joined the CryptoMondays Vegas community to discuss emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and opportunities for collaboration between policymakers and the state's rapidly expanding technology ecosystem. The evening reinforced CryptoMondays Vegas' commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue between innovators and public officials.

"As Nevada continues to emerge as a hub for technology, digital assets, and AI, it's important that entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and community leaders have opportunities to engage in thoughtful conversations," said Dr. Kenneth A. Cottrell, D.P.P., M.A., CryptoMondays Vegas. "Our goal is to build a community where innovation and education come together to help shape the future of decentralized technologies."

CryptoMondays Goes All In on Las Vegas

CryptoMondays Vegas will carry that momentum into August, exploring the rapidly evolving world of decentralized artificial intelligence. The discussion will examine how decentralized AI is transforming computing infrastructure, digital ownership, privacy, and the future relationship between blockchain and artificial intelligence.

MonDAI Vegas launches next week, Aug. 3rd, to explore decentralized AI, privacy, and the intersection of crypto and AI.

"Automation and AI aren't distant threats—they are actively rewriting who gets to keep their livelihood, who can afford their future, and who gets replaced," said Mike Johns. "If you aren't actively building inside decentralized, AI-driven ecosystems, you are operating on borrowed time. The rule for the next decade is simple: BeSkilled or Replaced." — Mike Johns

CryptoMondays Wall Street and CryptoMondays Institutional will follow this fall with a featured event on October 19. CryptoMondays Wall Street brings together founders, investors, executives, and operators for market-driven conversations and curated relationship-building.

About CryptoMondays Vegas

CryptoMondays Vegas is the Las Vegas chapter of the global CryptoMondays network, bringing together entrepreneurs, developers, investors, policymakers, and technology leaders for weekly conversations focused on blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, decentralized infrastructure, and emerging technologies. Through education, networking, and community engagement,

CryptoMondays Vegas helps position Southern Nevada as a leader in the future of digital innovation.

Media Contact

Alberto De Pablo - CryptoMondays Vegas Organizer: alberto@cryptomondays.io

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, weekly Thought Leadership on Zoom, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

Socials

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CryptoMondays Meetups Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptomondays/

CryptoMondays X: https://x.com/Crypt0Mondays

CryptoMondays Website: https://www.cryptomondays.io/



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