Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulated information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notifications of significant shareholding by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

On July 24, 2026, Ontex received a transparency declaration confirming that, on July 20, 2026, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 567,789 Ontex voting rights and 1,968,261 equivalent financial instruments or 2,536,050 combined, representing respectively 0.69%, 2.39% and 3.08% of Ontex’s issued shares. The combined holding thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3%.

On July 27, 2026, Ontex received a transparency declaration confirming that, on July 21, 2026, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 62,058 Ontex voting rights and 2,005,012 equivalent financial instruments or 2,067,070 combined, representing respectively 0.08%, 2.43% and 2.51% of Ontex’s issued shares. The combined holding thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com



About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium, and is listed on Euronext Brussels. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

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