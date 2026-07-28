GTT: Rapport Financier Semestriel 2026

Pièce-jointe : Rapport financier semestriel 2026
Pièce jointe
| Source: GTT GTT
Pièce-jointe : Rapport financier semestriel 2026
Pièce jointe
First half 2026 results:Orderbook on high historical levels;Strong results;Annual objectives confirmed Strong business activity: 65 orders recorded in the first half of 2026 Revenue: 387.3 million...Read More
Half-year liquidity contract statement Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 3, 2026 Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the...Read More