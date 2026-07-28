Vitkac Announces Strategic Partnership with HOM, Expanding Its Curated Luxury Menswear Portfolio

WARSAW, Poland, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitkac, one of Europe's leading luxury online shopping destinations, today announced a strategic partnership with HOM, the renowned French brand known for premium men's underwear, loungewear, and everyday essentials. The partnership further strengthens Vitkac's carefully curated menswear portfolio while reinforcing its commitment to offering discerning luxury consumers brands that embody craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design.

Rather than overwhelming shoppers with thousands of competing labels, Vitkac has built its reputation on thoughtful curation, introducing customers to designers and brands that reflect evolving luxury lifestyles. HOM joins a distinguished portfolio of internationally recognized luxury houses, giving customers access to premium essentials that align with the growing demand for understated, intentional luxury.

The announcement comes as Vitkac continues to expand its global luxury online shopping ecosystem. The company's loyalty program now includes more than 80,000 active members, while its proprietary platform provides personalized rewards and shopping experiences designed to deepen customer engagement and strengthen long-term relationships with luxury consumers.

"Luxury today extends far beyond statement pieces," said Mateusz Ciba of Vitkac. "Luxury consumers are increasingly investing in products they use every day, provided those products deliver exceptional comfort, craftsmanship, and enduring quality. HOM represents exactly that philosophy, making it a natural addition to the carefully curated brands available through Vitkac."

The partnership also reflects broader changes in luxury purchasing behavior. As consumers become more intentional with discretionary spending, premium essentials have emerged as an increasingly important category. HOM's focus on refined materials, innovative construction, and sophisticated design complements Vitkac's vision of offering luxury that is both aspirational and practical.

The announcement precedes the upcoming launch of Vitkac Vanguard, the luxury online shop’s newest initiative spotlighting emerging designers, exclusive collaborations, and brands shaping the future of luxury fashion. Together with the continued addition of partners such as HOM, Vitkac continues to expand its position as a destination where luxury consumers discover thoughtfully selected brands rather than searching through endless marketplaces.

Through strategic partnerships, proprietary consumer insights, and an unwavering focus on curation, Vitkac continues to redefine how modern luxury is discovered and experienced by customers around the world.

About Vitkac Luxury Online Shop

Vitkac is one of Europe's leading luxury online shops, offering a carefully curated selection of premium fashion, footwear, luxury women’s bags , accessories, and lifestyle products from the world's most sought-after designers. Serving a global audience and supported by a loyalty program of more than 80,000 active members, Vitkac combines expert curation with a premium digital shopping experience through its online platform and iconic flagship location in Warsaw, Poland.

Media Contact: pr@vitkac.com