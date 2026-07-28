Purple launches Netforge, a free WiFi engineering toolkit that replaces paid subscriptions and scattered open-source apps

Manchester, LANCS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the WiFi SaaS company and certified B Corp, has launched Netforge, a free suite of 19 browser-based tools for the engineers who plan, deploy and debug WiFi networks. Available now at no cost, with no sign-up and nothing stored, the toolkit brings together in one place the kind of utilities engineers usually pay a subscription for or piece together from a patchwork of open-source projects.

Purple has consolidated the essentials into a single console that runs entirely in the browser, on any device, with no account required and no data retained.

Network and IT teams have long relied on a mix of paid apps and free-but-scattered open-source tools to get everyday jobs done, from sizing a subnet to checking why a site is slow. Purple has consolidated the essentials into a single console that runs entirely in the browser, on any device, with no account required and no data retained.

The toolkit covers 19 tools across six categories: IP addressing, DNS, WiFi deployment, connectivity, security and general utilities. It includes a subnet calculator and VLSM designer, a multi-tenant iPSK subnet designer, an access point calculator, a WiFi channel planner, DNS record and propagation lookups, browser-based speed, latency and jitter tests, an SSL certificate checker, a MAC randomization simulator, and password, QR code and hashing utilities. The tools are vendor-agnostic and sit alongside networks running on Cisco Meraki, HPE Aruba, Ruckus and Juniper Mist.

Netforge is designed for technical and non-technical users alike, with plain-language results for anyone who needs a quick check and detailed reports for the IT and network teams solving problems. Because every tool runs locally in the browser and stores nothing, engineers can use them on client sites and secure networks without sending data to a third party or creating an account first. The toolkit is built by the same team behind Purple's guest WiFi, captive portals and location analytics.

Alex Mumford, Support and Systems Engineer at Purple and lead developer on Netforge, said:

"Juggling lots of different tools in IT can be a bit of a chore, so we wanted to bring everything into one simple interface. Personally, I love not having heaps of apps open cluttering up my screen. But the real win is that anyone can use it. Non-techy users get easy-to-read general checks, and tech teams get the exact detailed reports they need to solve issues fast."

Netforge is free to use now at https://www.purple.ai/en-gb/network-multi-tool

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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