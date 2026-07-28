QCI Resorts™ Expands Unified Platform with Enterprise Finance Capabilities for Integrated Resort Operations

New finance capabilities extend real-time visibility across integrated resort operations, empowering faster executive decision-making and stronger business performance.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), creator of QCI Resorts™, today announced the expansion of its Unified Platform with new enterprise finance capabilities, extending operational visibility across integrated resort operations.

As casino resort operators seek greater profitability and operational efficiency, financial systems have traditionally been disconnected from day-to-day operations. QCI Resorts now brings general ledger, accounts payable, budgeting, financial reporting, and enterprise finance into the same AI-powered Unified Platform that supports marketing, player development, hospitality, food & beverage, loyalty, and operations.

By connecting financial outcomes with operational performance in real time, resort leaders gain a complete view of their business to improve profitability, efficiency, and decision-making.

"Finance is a critical part of how an integrated resort operates," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. "From general ledger and accounts payable to budgeting and financial reporting, QCI Resorts now provides a complete enterprise finance system within the same unified platform that powers the rest of the resort. We're giving casino resort operators a complete view of business performance by connecting financial outcomes directly with day-to-day operations."

Built on the QCI AGI Platform, QCI Resorts is redefining integrated resort operations through a unified operating platform that includes hospitality, food & beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, enterprise intelligence, and finance, while gaming systems remain integrated where regulations require.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.



Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.