Fireflies Expands Beyond Meeting Intelligence and Launches Daily Briefs to Help People Prioritize Work Across Meetings, Email, and Slack

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireflies.ai , the AI assistant for work used by teams at 75% of Fortune 500 companies, today launched Daily Briefs, giving people one clear view of what needs their attention each morning. Most productivity tools summarize a single source at a time. Daily Briefs connects the full picture, a decision made in a meeting, a follow-up sent over email, a blocker raised in Slack, so nothing gets lost between tools.

"People spend a significant part of each day trying to reconstruct what's happening across all the tools they use," said Krish Ramineni, co-founder and CEO of Fireflies.ai . "Daily Briefs brings all of that together, so people start the day knowing what matters and where they're needed."

Know what needs your attention first

Daily Briefs opens with the priorities, commitments, and follow-ups that deserve attention today, pulled from meetings, email, and Slack and organized into a single brief, so nothing that was promised or decided gets lost between tools.

Know what your team is working on

Managers and teammates get visibility into what's moving, what's stuck, and where support is needed, without sitting in on every meeting or reading every thread.

Know what customers and candidates need

Customer-facing and recruiting teams see requests, commitments, deal risks, and interview feedback as they surface in a call, an email, or a Slack message, instead of finding them days later.

Built for individual contributors and the leaders who need the full picture

Daily Briefs is designed to work at every level of a company. Individual contributors get a focused view of what to do next. Managers and executives get visibility across teams, customers, and candidates without manually reviewing every conversation, so the same brief serves the person doing the work and the person who needs to know it's getting done.

For individual contributors: start the day knowing what needs a response and which action items are still open.

For managers: see what teammates are focused on, where projects are blocked, and where support is needed.

For executives: stay informed across teams, customers, and candidates without manually reviewing every conversation.

For sales teams: track customer commitments, deal blockers, and account activity across every call, email, and Slack thread.

For customer success teams: catch open requests, renewal risks, and unresolved issues before they become a problem.

For recruiting teams: keep interview feedback, hiring decisions, and next steps in one place.





Beyond meeting notes

Fireflies started by helping people remember their meetings, capturing conversations, generating transcripts, and summarizing what was discussed. Daily Briefs is the next step in that story. Work doesn't stop when a meeting ends, it continues over email, in Slack, and across dozens of follow-ups. Daily Briefs is part of Fireflies' expansion from a meeting assistant into an AI assistant that understands what's happening across the entire workday, not just what happened on a call.

"Work doesn't stop when a meeting ends," Ramineni said. "Daily Briefs is a step toward Fireflies understanding everything happening across your workday, not just what happened on a call."

Availability

Daily Briefs is available on every Fireflies plan, including Free, and runs on AI credits. It connects with Gmail, Outlook, and Slack, and works off meetings alone if email and Slack aren't connected.

About Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai helps millions of people unlock the knowledge buried inside conversations every day. Serving 20+ million people and 1M+ organizations, Fireflies has processed over 5 billion meeting minutes with users at 75% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform integrates with 100+ software solutions, from video conferencing to CRMs to project management tools, enabling organizations to extract and sync meeting data across their entire tech stack.

Fireflies provides enterprise-grade security with private storage options and never uses customer meeting data to train its AI models. Backed by Khosla Ventures and Canaan Partners, Fireflies.ai is a remote-first, global organization employing 120 people across 20+ countries. For more information, visit fireflies.ai .

Media contact: press@fireflies.ai

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