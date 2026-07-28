Outbound Sales Pro Celebrates Milestone with 10th 5-Star G2 Review

Norfolk, NE, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbound Sales Pro (OSP), a B2B outbound sales agency, has earned its tenth 5-star review on G2, holding a perfect 5.0 rating on the business software and services review platform.

Outbound Sales Pro (OSP), a B2B outbound sales agency, has earned its tenth 5-star review on G2, holding a perfect 5.0 rating on the business software and services review platform

OSP books qualified meetings for B2B companies through cold calling, cold email, and LinkedIn outreach. Founded in 2022, the agency runs prospecting, outreach, and pipeline development for clients that want a full outbound motion without hiring and training an internal SDR team.

"Ten five-star reviews means ten teams who'd tell someone else that they love working with us. That's a number I really care about," said Eric Gordon, Founder and CEO of Outbound Sales Pro. "We don't win on being the cheapest or the flashiest. We win because our reps do the unglamorous work — the dialing, the copy testing, the follow-up — and clients watch meetings land on their calendar."

The reviews come from revenue leaders across industries who use OSP to build pipeline without adding headcount. "Their reliability stands out most: meetings actually show up on the calendar, prospects come in warm, and I never have to chase the team for updates," wrote Tyrin H. in his G2 review. "It feels like an extension of our own group rather than an outside vendor."

About Outbound Sales Pro

Founded in 2022, Outbound Sales Pro is a B2B lead generation and appointment-setting agency that books qualified meetings through cold calling, cold email, and LinkedIn outreach. OSP operates with no annual contracts. For more information about Outbound Sales Pro and its services, visit outboundsalespro.com.

About Outbound Sales Pro

Outbound Sales Pro (OSP) is an outsourced B2B sales agency that books qualified meetings through cold email, LinkedIn, and cold calling — without the cost and complexity of building an internal BDR team. OSP's multi-channel system handles prospecting, outreach, and pipeline development end-to-end, so sales teams can focus on closing. For more information, visit outboundsalespro.com.

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https://outboundsalespro.com/