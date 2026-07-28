Healthcare Executives Signal Growing Strategic Value of Laboratory Services, Siemens Healthineers Survey Finds

Tarrytown, NY (USA), July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

C-suites are investing in enhanced lab services, prioritizing lab upgrades just behind AI

82% of healthcare executives surveyed considered expanding their lab services in the past year

More than half of healthcare executives surveyed view their lab as an important clinical enabler





As healthcare organizations seek financial sustainability and ways to improve patient satisfaction, care, and quality outcomes, new research commissioned by Siemens Healthineers and conducted by YouGov reveals wide C-suite support for and investment in clinical laboratory services. Around 14 billion lab tests are performed across clinical laboratories in the U.S. each year [1]. The findings, released at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, suggest laboratory professionals have gained C-suite recognition of the lab’s contributions to patient care and the wider health system. Once viewed as a necessary operational function, many healthcare executives now view the laboratory as a clinical enabler that can support wider organizational goals.

Many healthcare executives also recognize their laboratory technology could benefit from further investment. Among the 155 U.S. healthcare executives surveyed whose organizations perform laboratory testing on-site, the majority of respondents agree aging lab equipment poses a risk to their institution and its mission, and place diagnostic and laboratory equipment at the top of their list for upgrades, only behind AI-enabled tools or decision support technologies [2].

"Healthcare executives’ interest in laboratory services surpassed our expectations," said Michele Zwickl, Head of Laboratory Solutions for Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers North America. “The findings reflect an achievement laboratory professionals can be proud of – recognition that the laboratory is a valuable lever in support of health systems’ most important goals. This is an exciting opportunity for laboratory leaders to continue expanding their strategic influence across their organizations and modernizing their operations and, with this research, Siemens Healthineers is offering a framework to help."

What does the survey reveal about healthcare executives’ investment in the lab?

The respondents widely acknowledge optimal laboratory operations can drive wider institutional efficiency – 81% strongly agree laboratory turnaround times directly affect patient care and 72% strongly agree lab performance is critical to wider organizational efficiency. Many healthcare executives evaluated opportunities to grow their laboratory services in the past 12 months. Among the 95% of respondents who say they considered changes to laboratory services, 82% focused on growth (while the remaining considered outsourcing or consolidation). Organizations that acted (n=148) primarily expanded laboratory services, including infrastructure (37%), test menu (31%), creating new offerings (18%), and/or acquiring lab services (11%). Other changes included consolidating redundant operations (18%) or outsourcing (13%).

To what extent are healthcare executives aligned with lab leaders’ concerns?

Amid growing testing demands, many laboratories face challenges that impede efficiency such as aging infrastructure and workforce constraints. Healthcare executives acknowledge aging lab equipment poses a risk to their institution and its mission (30% strongly agree, 54% agree) and 54% are prioritizing diagnostic and lab equipment ahead of other medical technology for upgrades – second only to AI tools or decision-support technologies (64%).

A nationwide lab staff shortage has left laboratories facing vacancy rates of up to 25% [3]. Though workforce shortages ranked high among surveyed healthcare executives’ concerns, laboratory staff shortages and the ripple effects [4,5] across organizations may still be underestimated. Sixty-five percent of respondents say lab staff shortages have affected their organization, but just over one-third admit lab staff shortages are not prioritized comparably to other clinical staff shortages (n=100).

What do healthcare executives expect from new technology?

As laboratories are expected to achieve more with fewer resources, technology is becoming an increasingly important enabler of sustainable growth. Yet, the survey reveals lagging adoption of technologies such as automation and AI that reduce manual workloads for overtaxed staff and offer healthcare organizations improved quality, consistency, and operational resilience. The research highlights an opportunity to make clearer business cases for laboratory modernization. Among executives who say their laboratory investment considerations stalled, 31% cited uncertainty about the cost-benefit proposition as the primary reason. Healthcare leaders indicate they want technology that can positively affect three key areas: improve operational performance, enhance patient care and/or quality outcomes, and/or create long-term value.

How can lab leaders can gain strategic influence and overcome investment barriers?

At ADLM 2026 in Booth #3201, Siemens Healthineers will demonstrate how laboratories can turn investment into impact with proof points that have resonated with the C-suite. The next-generation platform from Siemens Healthineers, the Atellica Forte Series, will also be available to experience [6].

Through automation, advanced informatics, connected diagnostics, and flexible testing options, Siemens Healthineers helps laboratories overcome operational and workforce constraints while contributing to wider organizational goals.

Zwickl added, "We’re challenging labs to rethink the performance of their entire diagnostics ecosystem – to become a strategic asset that helps healthcare organizations operate more efficiently, make more informed decisions, and improve access to quality care."

The survey report, How Clinical Labs Can Turn C-Suite Insights into Strategic Impact, is available here.





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1 CDC Clinical Standardization Programs

2 Siemens Healthineers Survey Report: How Clinical Labs Can Turn C-Suite Insights into Strategic Impact Qualified respondents needed to hold a senior leadership position (e.g., C-suite, department head, VP, or equivalent executive role) within a U.S.-based healthcare organization where laboratory testing is performed on-site or within their system or network.

3 https://ascls.org/invisible-hands-essential-work/

4 Siemens Healthineers Survey Report: Clinical Labs in Critical Condition

5 Siemens Healthineers Survey Report: Decoding Doctors’ Decisions: How System Friction and Patient Agency Affect Physicians –And What This Means for Lab Testing

6 Not available for sale in the U.S. Future availability cannot be guaranteed.

Contact Info



Kimberly Nissen

kimberly.nissen@siemens-healthineers.com

+1 610-241-2129