Amlan Showcases Mineral-Based Feed Additive Technologies for Brazil’s Evolving Poultry Industry at SIAVS 2026 

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives, will exhibit at the Salão Internacional de Proteína Animal (SIAVS) 2026, taking place August 4-6 in São Paulo, Brazil. Attendees are invited to visit Amlan at booth 212 to learn how science-backed, natural feed additives are designed to support intestinal health and modern poultry production.

As the world's largest poultry exporter, Brazil continues to advance production practices that meet growing global demand for responsibly produced animal protein. With increasing emphasis on antibiotic stewardship and stringent export market requirements, producers are adopting natural feed technologies to support intestinal health and sustainable production. This shift is driving greater interest in research-supported solutions, like Amlan’s mineral-based feed additives that help maintain gut integrity as part of modern poultry feed programs.

“The antibiotic-free protein sector has matured significantly over the past decade in Brazil, but the challenges facing producers have become increasingly complex,” said Dr. Robin Jarquin, VP of Sales, Latin America, Amlan International. “As poultry production continues to evolve, producers are looking for science-backed feed technologies that support intestinal health and fit naturally into modern commercial production systems.”

At SIAVS 2026, Amlan will spotlight Varium®, a natural synergic formulation of our unique calcium montmorillonite, yeast and functional amino acid that supports intestinal strength. Backed by extensive research and commercial applications, Varium is designed to support intestinal integrity and help maintain a healthy intestinal environment throughout production. Amlan will also feature Calibrin®-Z, an advanced broad-spectrum mycotoxin binder designed to adsorb multiple mycotoxins as part of feed management programs.

“Maintaining intestinal health requires more than addressing a single challenge,” said Dr. Cesar Coto, Technical Service Director, Latin America, Amlan International. “A comprehensive approach that combines gut health strategies with proactive biotoxin management gives producers greater confidence as they navigate today's production challenges.”

Throughout SIAVS 2026, Amlan’s technical and commercial experts will be available to discuss current research, field results, and real-world applications for supporting intestinal integrity in poultry production.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as “Amlan International,” is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Contact:

Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B

Reagan.culbertson@amlan.com

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