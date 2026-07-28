Cipher Digital Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial-scale data centers, today announced its participation in several upcoming industry conferences. Members of Cipher’s management team may be featured in various discussions highlighting the Company’s recent developments and growth strategy. If any such discussion is webcast, a link to the webcast will be posted on the Company’s website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com, as well as on Cipher’s X and LinkedIn platforms ahead of each event.

Details of the Events:

Event: Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference Date: Tuesday, Aug 11th, 2026 Event: Needham Virtual AI Infrastructure Conference Date: Wednesday, Aug 12th, 2026 Event: KBW Virtual AI Summit Date: Tuesday, Oct 6th, 2026 Event: 6th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference Asia Date: Monday, August 17th, 2026

Webcast replays, if provided by the conference, will be available in the Events section of Cipher’s website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com/ . For additional information, please contact the Cipher investor relations team at investors@cipherdigital.com .

About Cipher

Cipher develops and operates industrial-scale data centers engineered for next-generation computing at the highest standards of innovation, precision, and excellence. The Company brings together deep expertise across power sourcing, construction, engineering, operations, real estate, and technology to deliver high-quality data centers purpose-built for HPC workloads. By partnering with premier tenants, Cipher seeks to meet the growing demand for industrial-scale data center capacity and become a leading HPC development platform that is built for hyperscale. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.cipherdigital.com/.

Website Disclosure

The Company maintains a dedicated investor website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com (“Investors’ Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors’ Website. Cipher uses its Investors’ Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports, and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to use its Investors’ Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the “Email Alerts” option under the Investor Resources section of Cipher’s Investors’ Website and submitting your email address.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Courtney Knight

Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Digital

courtney.knight@cipherdigital.com