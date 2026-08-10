Cipher Digital Supports Governor Abbott's Push for Transparency and Accountability in Texas Data Center Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Digital (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial-scale data centers, today voiced its support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott's efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability across the state's data center sector, including his directive for a comprehensive audit of projects seeking to connect to the Texas grid. Cipher is committed to complying with the Governor's audit and providing full transparency into its power use, water use, and community impact as part of that process. As an example of that transparency, Cipher responded to the PUCT’s water consumption survey, referenced in the Governor's letter, for its Texas data centers.

"Texas built the most competitive energy market in the country, and now it needs to build digital infrastructure the right way by strengthening grid reliability, protecting ratepayers, and focusing on developers that want to be a genuine partner to the communities that host us," said Tyler Page, Chief Executive Officer of Cipher Digital. "We welcome clear standards that safeguard power and water resources and hold every developer to the same expectations. We look forward to continuing to work with the Governor, state regulators, utilities, ERCOT, and local leaders to support growth that strengthens Texas for the long term."

Cipher Digital operates and is developing multiple campuses across Texas, with a footprint anchored in West and Central Texas. The Company approaches its projects with a focus on disciplined execution, resource efficiency, and long-term investment in the regions where it builds. Cipher Digital is committed to:

Protecting ratepayers and supporting grid reliability. Cipher pays for the costs associated with interconnecting its facilities to the grid. In accordance with Senate Bill 6, Cipher commits to curtailing our load during ERCOT grid emergencies.



Cipher pays for the costs associated with interconnecting its facilities to the grid. In accordance with Senate Bill 6, Cipher commits to curtailing our load during ERCOT grid emergencies. Leading with transparency. Cipher supports full disclosure of power and water use and welcomes the verification standards the state is establishing for the industry. Cipher also supports annual third-party audits of water consumption.

Cipher supports full disclosure of power and water use and welcomes the verification standards the state is establishing for the industry. Cipher also supports annual third-party audits of water consumption. Managing resources responsibly. Cipher designs its facilities for high power efficiency and responsible water use across its portfolio. The Company uses only treated brackish, non-potable water for cooling its data centers, and Cipher is leading the industry in developing methods to utilize oilfield produced water for the same purpose.

Cipher designs its facilities for high power efficiency and responsible water use across its portfolio. The Company uses only treated brackish, non-potable water for cooling its data centers, and Cipher is leading the industry in developing methods to utilize oilfield produced water for the same purpose. Being a good neighbor. Cipher supports ambient noise studies conducted throughout the lifecycle of the data center, so impact is measured against real pre-existing conditions and published publicly. The Company proactively works with neighboring landowners toward eliminating any concerns.

Cipher supports ambient noise studies conducted throughout the lifecycle of the data center, so impact is measured against real pre-existing conditions and published publicly. The Company proactively works with neighboring landowners toward eliminating any concerns. Investing locally. Cipher partners with local institutions and civic organizations in the communities where it operates and directly supports the development of local public infrastructure.





Governor Abbott's call for a comprehensive audit reflects the scale of investment moving into Texas and the importance of planning for the infrastructure, resource, and community considerations that come with it. Cipher Digital shares that priority.

About Cipher



Cipher develops and operates industrial-scale data centers engineered for next-generation computing at the highest standards of innovation, precision, and excellence. The Company brings together deep expertise across power sourcing, construction, engineering, operations, real estate, and technology to deliver high-quality data centers purpose built for HPC workloads. By partnering with premier tenants, Cipher seeks to meet the growing demand for industrial-scale data center capacity and become a leading HPC development platform that is built for hyperscale. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.cipherdigital.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws of the United States. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, such as statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding its planned business model and strategy, and management plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecasts,” “opportunity,” “predicts,” “potential,” “would,” “will likely result,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cipher and its management, are inherently uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: volatility in the price of Cipher’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industry in which Cipher operates, Cipher’s evolving business model and strategy and efforts it may make to modify aspects of its business model or engage in various strategic initiatives, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Cipher’s business, and the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Cipher’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, Cipher’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 4, 2026, and in Cipher’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Cipher assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Website Disclosure

The Company maintains a dedicated investor website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com/investors (“Investors’ Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors Website. Cipher uses its Investors’ Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to utilize its Investors’ Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the “Email Alerts” option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher’s Investors’ Website and submitting your email address.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Courtney Knight

Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Digital

courtney.knight@cipherdigital.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Dicovitsky

Dukas Linden Public Relations

CipherDigital@DLPR.com