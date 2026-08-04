Cipher Digital Provides Second Quarter 2026 Business Update

Black Pearl Data Center Delivery Accelerated

Acquired Option for 900 MW Site Near San Antonio, Texas

Completed Project-Level Financing to Fully Fund Third Data Center Development

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial-scale data centers, today announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, with an update on its operations and business strategy.

As part of this update, Cipher disclosed an amendment to its Black Pearl campus lease with its investment-grade hyperscale tenant, accelerating the development timeline of initial capacity at the tenant's request. Under the amended terms, Cipher began delivering data center capacity at the beginning of August, two months ahead of the original schedule.

“We are proud to have delivered our first HPC data center capacity ahead of schedule and announce that rent has commenced at the site,” said Tyler Page, Chief Executive Officer. “This accelerated delivery proves we can execute at scale, with speed, and without compromise in a challenging environment. As we continue to acquire new sites and sign new deals, our foundation of disciplined execution is what truly sets us apart.”

Cipher also today announced it has acquired an option on a new site called Apollo for up to 900 MW, located within 25 miles of San Antonio, Texas. The site spans approximately 288 acres and has been submitted as a studied load in Batch Zero through ERCOT's updated process. The site's flat, buildable terrain makes it well-suited for large-scale data center development, and its proximity to San Antonio positions it favorably for fiber connectivity. Cipher moved quickly to secure the option, reflecting the Company's ability to identify and act on attractive opportunities as they arise in the market.

In the second quarter, the Company also built on strong momentum from previous quarters by completing another highly successful bond offering. The offering fully funded the Company’s Stingray development through substantial completion and reimbursed Cipher for $56.7 million of previously funded project expenditures.

“A core strength of our strategy is its repeatability, and in the second quarter, we demonstrated that once again. We accessed capital markets to fund another one of our leases, secured an option on a new site, and delivered accelerated capacity to our tenant, further building our position as a leading HPC development platform," said Tyler Page. “We look forward to carrying this momentum into the third quarter, where we expect to make significant additional progress.”

Finance and Operations Highlights

First data center capacity at Black Pearl delivered in August, with rent commenced

Secured option for new Apollo data center site with up to 900 MW near San Antonio, Texas

Completed bond offering to fully fund Stingray data center development

Barber Lake data center continues to progress towards completion as tenant has commenced beneficial use of the facility, including partial occupancy of the building and deployment of network racks

Black Pearl data center continues to progress towards completion with remaining Phase I data halls moving through MEP fit-out and Phase II concrete foundations, building steel, and underground electrical in progress

Stingray data center construction continues to progress on schedule, with earthwork, grading, pad preparation, and underground electrical work all underway

Q2 2026 Revenue of $25 million and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $30 million





Business Update Call and Webcast

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com/.

About Cipher

Cipher develops and operates industrial-scale data centers engineered for next-generation computing at the highest standards of innovation, precision, and excellence. The Company brings together deep expertise across power sourcing, construction, engineering, operations, real estate, and technology to deliver high-quality data centers purpose built for HPC workloads. By partnering with premier tenants, Cipher seeks to meet the growing demand for industrial-scale data center capacity and become a leading HPC development platform that is built for hyperscale. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.cipherdigital.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws of the United States. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, such as, statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding its future results of operations and financial position, its planned business model and strategy, its data center development, timing and likelihood of success, capacity, functionality and timing of operation of data centers, expectations regarding the operations of data centers, potential strategic initiatives, such as joint ventures and partnerships, and management plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecasts,” “opportunity,” “predicts,” “potential,” “would,” “will likely result,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cipher and its management, are inherently uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: volatility in the price of Cipher’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industry in which Cipher operates, Cipher’s evolving business model and strategy and efforts it may make to modify aspects of its business model or engage in various strategic initiatives, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Cipher’s business, and the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Cipher’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, Cipher’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026 to be filed with the SEC, and in Cipher’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Cipher assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Company maintains a dedicated investor website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com/investors (“Investors’ Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors Website. Cipher uses its Investors’ Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to utilize its Investors’ Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the “Email Alerts” option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher’s Investors’ Website and submitting your email address.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes supplemental financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, that excludes the impact of (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (vi) share-based compensation expense, (vii) nonrecurring gains and losses, (viii) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability, (ix) non-cash losses related to miners reclassified as held for sale, (x) impairment of long-lived assets, and (xi) non-cash disposal of miners.

Beginning with the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company changed its primary non-GAAP performance from "Adjusted Earnings (Loss)" to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from Adjusted Earnings (Loss) only in that, in addition to the adjustments previously made to compute Adjusted Earnings (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest expense, interest income, and current income tax expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is more representative of the Company's core operating performance, more comparable to measures used by industry peers, and more useful to investors evaluating our underlying business. The reconciliation table below presents Adjusted EBITDA for both periods presented under the Company’s new methodology. The Company does not intend to report Adjusted Earnings (Loss) in future periods.

These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions. We believe the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of our operating results to those of our competitors by excluding certain items that vary in our industry based on company policy.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For example, we expect that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers and directors. Similarly, we expect that depreciation and amortization will continue to be a recurring expense over the term of the useful life of the related assets. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We rely primarily on such condensed consolidated financial statements to understand, manage and evaluate our business performance and use the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Courtney Knight

Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Digital

courtney.knight@cipherdigital.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Dicovitsky

Dukas Linden Public Relations

CipherDigital@DLPR.com





CIPHER DIGITAL INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



(unaudited) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 831,829 $ 628,263 Restricted cash, current 3,188,452 1,761,292 Accounts receivable 20,084 687 Receivables, related party - 271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,477 7,977 Bitcoin 37,802 125,400 Miners held for sale - 94,879 Derivative asset, current 19,436 34,090 Total current assets 4,132,080 2,652,859 Restricted cash, noncurrent 539,506 275,076 Property and equipment, net 2,132,585 633,417 Intangible assets, net 76,929 77,388 Investment in equity investees - 29,400 Derivative asset, non-current 3,244 22,720 Operating lease right-of-use asset 36,212 11,321 Security deposits 27,489 27,732 Other noncurrent assets 553,409 561,995 Total assets $ 7,501,454 $ 4,291,908 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 289,091 $ 40,064 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 356,746 90,086 Finance lease liability, current portion 4,475 4,237 Operating lease liability, current portion 2,242 1,731 Warrant liability 632,060 525,160 Short-term borrowings 94,484 37,793 Total current liabilities 1,379,098 699,071 Deferred revenue 25,512 - Long-term borrowings, net 5,446,866 2,711,648 Asset retirement obligations 23,509 33,696 Finance lease liability 795 3,094 Operating lease liability 37,938 8,545 Total liabilities 6,913,718 3,456,054 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 25,679 30,319 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, 423,575,369 and 412,074,529 shares issued as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, and 414,253,564 and 404,963,061 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 424 412 Additional paid-in capital 1,947,143 1,808,786 Accumulated deficit (1,385,501 ) (1,003,656 ) Treasury stock, at par, 9,321,805 and 7,111,468 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (9 ) (7 ) Total stockholders’ equity 562,057 805,535 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 7,501,454 $ 4,291,908





CIPHER DIGITAL INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue - bitcoin mining $ 24,837 $ 43,565 $ 59,675 $ 92,524 Costs and operating (expenses) income Cost of revenue (15,046 ) (15,330 ) (32,751 ) (30,224 ) Compensation and benefits (42,359 ) (15,659 ) (77,362 ) (29,962 ) General and administrative (16,479 ) (9,078 ) (28,220 ) (18,029 ) Depreciation and amortization (19,365 ) (44,086 ) (38,379 ) (87,553 ) Change in fair value of power purchase agreement (5,900 ) (15,480 ) (34,130 ) (8,150 ) Power sales 2,295 1,376 4,433 2,367 Equity in losses of equity investees - (1,701 ) (1,601 ) (6,993 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on fair value of bitcoin 16,901 17,143 20,661 (3,035 ) Realized (losses) gains on sale of bitcoin (23,509 ) (3,639 ) (47,732 ) 8,557 Other operating income (losses) 89 (2,354 ) (17,699 ) (2,833 ) Total costs and operating expenses (103,373 ) (88,808 ) (252,780 ) (175,855 ) Operating loss (78,536 ) (45,243 ) (193,105 ) (83,331 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 35,861 296 67,451 486 Interest expense (66,736 ) (1,137 ) (125,894 ) (1,914 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (150,510 ) - (106,900 ) - Other (expenses) income (7,241 ) 1,220 (22,623 ) 1,064 Total other (expense) income (188,626 ) 379 (187,966 ) (364 ) Loss before taxes (267,162 ) (44,864 ) (381,071 ) (83,695 ) Current income tax expense (367 ) (1,145 ) (774 ) (1,924 ) Deferred income tax benefit - 228 - 863 Total income tax expense (367 ) (917 ) (774 ) (1,061 ) Net loss (267,529 ) (45,781 ) (381,845 ) (84,756 ) Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - - - - Net loss available for common stockholders $ (267,529 ) $ (45,781 ) $ (381,845 ) $ (84,756 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 409,382,093 375,052,248 407,258,999 367,823,593

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following is a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (vi) share-based compensation expense, (vii) nonrecurring gains and losses, (viii) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability, (ix) non-cash losses related to miners reclassified as held for sale, (x) impairment of long-lived assets, and (xi) non-cash disposal of miners, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods indicated (in thousands).