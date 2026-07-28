Rentrak Enhances Box Office Reporting Platform with New D-BOX Premium Motion Seating Reporting Capability

LOS ANGELES and MONTRÉAL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentrak, the global standard for theatrical box office data, together with D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), today announced it will begin delivering standalone box office reporting for D-BOX Premium Motion Seating.

The move comes as moviegoing continues its return to theaters and exhibitors lean further into premium formats to differentiate the experience. Launching with the opening weekend of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the new reporting capability will be available across Rentrak's entire Domestic network, covering the United States and Canada, with limited International reporting also available at launch. Both companies are working to further expand global coverage. D-BOX Premium Motion Seating is currently installed in more than 1200 screens worldwide, with the network continuing to grow.

The enhancement addresses a gap in premium seating measurement. As exhibitors have added differentiated seating tiers within existing auditoriums, traditional box office reporting has continued to measure performance only at the auditorium level, masking how a premium format is actually performing. Typically installed as a dedicated seating section within an auditorium, D-BOX Premium Motion Seating can now be isolated and reported independently by Rentrak’s enhanced platform, giving the industry a much more precise read on premium seating economics.

"The theatrical business is in the midst of a profound evolution, and data is the compass that will guide its future," said Anant Gupta, Managing Partner at Advaya Capital and Board Member of Rentrak. "As audiences return to theaters in growing numbers and exhibitors invest in differentiated experiences like D-BOX’s premium motion seating, our clients need reporting that keeps pace with that innovation and evolution. This enhancement represents a significant step forward, giving the industry new visibility into how D-BOX performs and enabling a more complete understanding of a film's overall box office."

"The continued growth of premium cinema depends not only on delivering differentiated experiences, but also on demonstrating their impact," said Naveen Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. "Rentrak's continued investment in advancing theatrical reporting reflects the growing importance of D-BOX and the value of measuring its performance with greater precision. By bringing greater transparency to the performance of D-BOX Premium Motion Seating, this enhancement gives the industry the insight needed to better understand, optimize and expand premium cinema offerings."

About Rentrak

Rentrak is the theatrical industry's most trusted and the global standard for theatrical box office data, collecting transaction-level data from approximately 34,000 theaters and more than 200,000 screens across 70+ countries. The business covers approximately 95% of the global box office and nearly 100% of the North American box office, providing studios, distributors, and exhibitors with the data they rely on for release strategy, financial settlements, talent compensation, and downstream licensing decisions.

About D-BOX Technologies Inc.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the availability and rollout of Rentrak's enhanced reporting capability for D-BOX Premium Motion Seating, the expected expansion of such reporting capability throughout Rentrak's reporting network, the anticipated expansion toward broader international and global coverage, and the expected benefits of enhanced reporting for exhibitors, distributors, studios and the premium cinema industry. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, risks related to the successful implementation and adoption of the reporting capability, the availability and accuracy of underlying reporting data, customer and industry acceptance, market conditions, developments in the motion picture exhibition industry, economic conditions, and other factors described in D-BOX's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof. D-BOX does not undertake to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contacts

Rentrak

media@rentrak.com

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

media@d-box.com