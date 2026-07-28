RepSpark Is Golf's Commerce Layer: PGA of America Formalizes Strategic Alignment with Ecommerce Platform

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RepSpark, the number one wholesale platform for golf, today announced a strategic alignment with the PGA of America at the PGA Buying Summit in Frisco, TX, formalizing a shared commitment to equipping PGA Professionals and the green grass facilities they operate with the tools to run more efficiently, serve their members better, and build more successful businesses.

The announcement deepens RepSpark's position as the central ecommerce infrastructure connecting golf brands and thousands of U.S. green grass facilities that rely on the platform to manage wholesale ordering, product customization, and digital buying every day.

A majority (80%) of Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) buyers use RepSpark, according to Circana, LLC's 2025 proprietary consumer study. In addition, 250 brands, including Vineyard Vines, Antigua, Holderness & Bourne, Summit Golf Brands, Flag and Anthem, and many more, run their wholesale operations on RepSpark, making it the dominant platform for green grass facilities, resort pro shops, tournament merchandise, and custom apparel programs. The platform powers more than $4 billion in annual B2B transactions across golf and other specialty verticals.

RepSpark is purpose-built for the complexities of golf wholesale. From pre-season buy-ins and allotted inventory management to tournament day orders via event microsites, club logo customization through the Insignia tool, and deep integrations for event-to-wholesale connectivity, RepSpark is built around how golf wholesale actually works, because PGA Professionals need tools that work as hard as they do.

"Golf has been in RepSpark's DNA for years, and this alignment with the PGA of America is a recognition of what our customers have known for years: RepSpark is the commerce layer for golf," said Meghann Butcher, CEO and Co-Founder of RepSpark. "Working together with the PGA of America, we are positioned to accelerate our mission to connect every golf brand, green grass facility, and PGA Professionals through a single, seamless ecommerce platform. Leading and emerging golf brands choose RepSpark because we understand how green grass wholesale actually works, and this collaboration is about building even more of what they need."

The alignment between RepSpark and the PGA of America reflects a shared vision for helping PGA Professionals operate at their best. PGA Professionals are in the business of serving their members: managing tournaments, fulfilling custom orders, and delivering an exceptional facility experience every day. RepSpark gives them the tools to do that efficiently: faster ordering, seamless customization, event microsites that put branded merchandise in members' hands on demand, and digital operations that let PGA Professionals spend less time on logistics and more time on the people they serve.

This collaboration is rooted in broader alignment across golf, among brands, green grass facilities, and PGA Professionals, who are all working toward the same goal: growing the greatest game, strengthening their businesses, and delivering a better experience for every golfer they serve.

About RepSpark

RepSpark is the #1 wholesale platform in golf, helping brands and green grass facilities across sport, outdoor, and lifestyle apparel build stronger wholesale relationships through digital ordering, product customization, event microsites, digital catalogs, and integrated wholesale operations. RepSpark serves 250 brands and 100,000 retailers worldwide, powering more than $4 billion in annual B2B transactions. RepSpark is an Inc. 5000 company. Learn more at repspark.com.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Info



Kaci Pollack

kaci@seesparkgo.com

+1 678-895-4488

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