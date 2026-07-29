OMODA 4 Makes Regional Debut in Southeast Asia, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Mobility with “The Super AI Cockpit That Truly Understands Global Youth”

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When vehicles are no longer simply means of transportation, but evolve into lifestyle companions that “understand emotions and express attitudes,” a new era of mobility is emerging. This is the first signal OMODA 4 brings to the global young generation. On July 27, OMODA & JAECOO officially unveiled its all-new SUV OMODA 4 in Indonesia, marking its regional debut in Southeast Asia. Designed for the new generation of young users, OMODA 4 establishes cross-generational technological leadership. With its pioneering Cyber Mecha aesthetics and Super AI Cockpit capabilities, it breaks the boundaries of traditional compact SUVs and is committed to becoming “Young People’s First AI Dream Car,” bringing a new intelligent mobility experience that integrates technology, trends, and lifestyle for global young users.





OMODA 4 EV

First in the Industry to Feature ByteDance Seed Large Language Model: Creating a New Benchmark for an AI Cockpit That “Understands You Better the More You Use It”

As the highlight of the regional debut event, OMODA 4 introduces “The Super AI Cockpit that Truly Understands Global Youth,” achieving a generational leap in vehicle interaction from “understanding commands” to “understanding users.”

OMODA 4 is the first vehicle in Southeast Asia equipped with the ByteDance Seed Large Language Model, and the only AI cockpit in the Southeast Asian market capable of supporting five major languages and coordinated operation of ten AI Agents. Powered by the Seed Large Language Model, edge-cloud collaborative architecture, and Agentic AI technologies, OMODA 4 is supported by a solid technology foundation for continuous evolution and long-term iteration.

In daily driving scenarios, the current AI 1.0 system equipped with ten AI Agents enables full-scenario voice interaction. Whether handling complex voice commands for vehicle control and navigation in complicated traffic conditions, engaging in daily conversations, accessing entertainment and information content, generating AI images, or customizing personalized forms of address, users can complete operations through voice interaction without lifting a hand, bringing greater convenience and ease to every journey. Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to evolve the cockpit experience through a three-stage OTA roadmap. The 2.0 version is planned for launch in 2027, introducing four major “Understands You Better” scenarios: Better Understanding of Intentions, Better Understanding of Habits, Better Understanding of Emotions, and Better Understanding of Trends. Ultimately, the 3.0 version will evolve into an AI Life Companion Cockpit, delivering long-term intelligent value throughout the product lifecycle.





Mr. Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International

Cyber Aesthetics Meets Trendy Lifestyle Ecosystem: Transforming the Cockpit into Young People’s “Third Living Space”

Beyond its forward-looking intelligent capabilities, OMODA 4 deeply integrates with the lifestyles and emotional needs of young consumers, combining pioneering design with trendy lifestyle ecosystems. The exterior adopts the Cyber Mecha design language. Cyber Lightning Headlights, combined with the powerful Mecha Flow sculpted silhouette, create a distinctive cyber-inspired visual identity. Meanwhile, the F1 supercar-style flip-up ignition button adds a unique sense of ceremony to every start.





OMODA 4

Building on this futuristic design foundation, OMODA 4 further develops the “Cyber Verse” lifestyle ecosystem. Through the AI Super Assistant, it connects in-car and out-of-car lifestyles, seamlessly extending the cockpit into a “third living space” for young people. It can become a “stress-relief sanctuary” after work, transforming into a private karaoke room or immersive e-sports space where users can relax through lighting and sound experiences. It can also become a “trendy social companion” during weekends, whether traveling through urban lifestyle destinations with pets or gathering with friends at popular locations. The AI assistant intelligently adjusts pet-friendly environments, connects music and lighting experiences, and creates seamless connections between mobility and lifestyle. By integrating diverse trendy ecosystems including e-sports, pet travel, in-car karaoke, and outdoor camping, OMODA 4 breaks the boundary between mobility and daily life, allowing driving to become a way for young people to express individuality and enjoy life.





OMODA 4

Deepening Presence in Southeast Asia’s Youth Market: Reshaping the Global Mobility Landscape Through Technological Innovation

The regional debut of OMODA 4 in Indonesia represents a key milestone in OMODA & JAECOO’s global strategy. By choosing Southeast Asia, a region with a high proportion of young consumers and strong acceptance of technology, as the first market for this regional debut, the brand demonstrates deep insights into the mobility needs of global youth and its determination to strengthen its leadership in intelligent mobility through technological innovation.





OMODA 4 Exhibition Venue

In the future, OMODA 4 will continue to rely on its evolving Super AI Cockpit and three-stage OTA upgrade capability to provide global young users with long-term value through an experience that “understands you better the more you use it.”

Through this opportunity, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia and global young markets, strengthen localized ecosystem adaptation, and explore the unlimited possibilities of intelligent mobility together with the new generation of global users.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of “Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build “the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of “Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

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