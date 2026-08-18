Final Showdown in Barcelona! OMODA Charges into the VCT EMEA Grand Finals!

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA season enters its ultimate showdown, the global esports frenzy is about to reach its peak! From August 28 to 30, the VCT EMEA Grand Finals and Fan Fest will take center stage in Barcelona, Spain.

As the Global Principal Partner and Official Automobile Partner of VCT EMEA, OMODA is bringing the young, trend-forward OMODA 4 to Spain, joining millions of gamers worldwide to witness the crowning of a new champion!





Breaking Dimensions: More Than a Venue – A Hub for Trendy Gamers

As Europe's premier esports event, VCT EMEA is not just a showcase of skill, but the ultimate stage where youth culture collides.

This time, OMODA isn't just watching from the sidelines. At the Barcelona Finals, OMODA will create an exclusive cross-border trend experience. In Fan Fest B Site, the OMODA 4 will integrate into the viewing experience in a stylish, trend-forward way – this is not just a high-profile photo spot, but as a gateway connecting the virtual arena with real-world trends.

And that's not all – the OMODA 5 will be the exclusive ride for top players and celebrity guests, shuttling through the streets of Barcelona to bring the brand from the big screen to the city, creating the coolest, most direct connection with gamers.

Moment of Glory: Crowning the MVP

In the world of VALORANT, "Defy the Limits" is every player's ultimate creed – whether it's a clutch comeback or a pinpoint headshot, every MVP moment is born from pushing beyond limits. This resonates perfectly with OMODA's brand philosophy of "Born Unique."





As a main partner, OMODA will take part in the 2026 VCT EMEA Stage 2 Grand Finals MVP Award Ceremony (Presented by OMODA), joining gamers worldwide to honor the champion who lifts the trophy. Driven by forward-thinking design and cutting-edge tech, OMODA stands alongside top-tier esports players – breaking boundaries and defining the future.

The passion of esports, the DNA of trends, and the cyber-mecha aesthetic will converge in the vibrant city of Barcelona.

From online collaborations to the immersive experience at the Barcelona Finals, OMODA continuously stands with young people around the world. This is more than a partnership between a brand and top-tier esports – it's a lifestyle exploration co-created with global gamers.

August 28. The countdown to Barcelona begins. OMODA is ready – and together with gamers everywhere, we will rise to the moment of glory!

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of “Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build “the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of “Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

ABOUT THE VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR (VCT)

VALORANT is the highly competitive, 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players around the world. To foster and support global competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long, global circuit composed of leagues and global events spanning EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through four international leagues and global Masters events with the goal to qualify for Champions, a two-week long tournament where a single team is crowned the VALORANT Global Champion.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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