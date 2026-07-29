OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT Lands in Southeast Asia, OMODA 4 Regional Debut Sets New Benchmark for Young AI Cockpit Experience

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 27, the OMODA & JAECOO AI Smart Cockpit Technology Conference themed “OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT” was successfully held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The event brought together representatives from the Indonesian government, global and local executives from OMODA & JAECOO, as well as the head of BytePlus Business, and media representatives and dealers from Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Centered around AI cockpit technology, the event featured cutting-edge technology showcases, strategic partnership announcements, and the ASEAN regional debut of the Cyber Mecha SUV OMODA 4. Through an immersive on-site showcase, OMODA & JAECOO redefined the next-generation intelligent mobility experience for young users in Southeast Asia.





OMODA 4 Regional Debut in Southeast Asia

Sharing Strategic Vision, Deepening ASEAN Presence Through Indonesia

In his speech, Yusuf Nugroho, Director of Road Transport Facilities and Safety, fully recognized OMODA & JAECOO’s contributions to the new energy sector and commended the brand’s continued investment in intelligent technologies. He expressed expectations for deeper cooperation between both sides in building Indonesia’s intelligent mobility ecosystem. Mr. Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, provided an in-depth interpretation of the brand’s all-round strategy for the Indonesian market, systematically outlining its global expansion path and long-term strategic layout. His presentation offered guests a clear understanding of the brand’s global development roadmap. Chen Chunqing, Executive Vice President of Chery International, unveiled a practical and scalable localized strategy for the ASEAN AI vehicle deployment roadmap, providing clear strategic direction and growth pathways for OMODA & JAECOO’s sustained expansion in Indonesia and all ASEAN markets.





Mr. Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International





Chen Chunqing, Executive Vice President of Chery International

Super AI Cockpit Showcase Accelerates Growth in the Intelligent Mobility Segment for Young Users

Dedicated to creating the Super AI Cockpit that Truly Understands Global Youth, OMODA & JAECOO showcased the large-scale ASEAN deployment of its AI Cockpit powered by the ByteDance Seed large language model (LLM). As the world’s first OMODA AI cockpit integrated with the ByteDance Seed LLM, this system also marks Southeast Asia’s first vehicle-mounted solution with full native AI capabilities. Lance Woo, GM of Overseas Business, Automotive & Embodied AI Sector of BytePlus, provided an in-depth explanation of the underlying logic behind the two parties’ AI technology collaboration. Jian Qiu, Chief Scientist of Intelligent Cockpit Center, Chery Automobile R&D Institute demonstrated the OMODA AI Cockpit through on-screen demo from the vehicle, revealing the three-stage OTA evolution roadmap and showcasing the cross-domain collaboration capabilities of 10 intelligent agents. Through immersive scenario videos, the event demonstrated the cockpit’s high-frequency applications across commuting, social interaction, entertainment, and lifestyle scenarios, highlighting its four core capabilities: Better Intent Understanding, Better Understanding of User Habits, Better Understanding of Emotions, and Better Understanding of Trends. Supported by OMODA’s self-developed full-stack technical base, the AI cockpit provides strong underlying support for ongoing functional upgrades and long-term intelligent evolution, truly enabling the cockpit to become increasingly aligned with user needs through continuous learning and adaptation.





Jian Qiu, Chief Scientist of Intelligent Cockpit Center, Chery Automobile R&D Institute

OMODA 4 ASEAN Regional Debut: Cyber Mecha Redefines New Benchmark for Young Lifestyle Trends

During the highlight moment of the event, OMODA 4 made its grand appearance through a spectacular laser show. Positioned as a CYBER MECHA SUV and designed for CYBER LOHAS who pursue self-expression, OMODA 4 combines distinctive design, intelligent interaction, and driving enjoyment, perfectly matching the trendy aesthetics and diverse mobility scenarios of young Indonesian consumers. Zeng Shuo, President Director of Chery Group Indonesia provided an in-depth interpretation of OMODA 4’s product highlights, demonstrating its generational advantages as the first right-hand-drive model in ASEAN equipped with a mass-produced, natively integrated AI large language model. Meanwhile, Ma Shijia, Business Unit Director of OMODA & JAECOO Indonesia announced a comprehensive upgrade to OMODA’s local dealer and service network, showcased via a dealer storefront unveiling video, marking a new stage in the brand’s development in Indonesia.





OMODA 4 EV

The OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT represents a key milestone in the implementation of OMODA & JAECOO’s Dual Super Strategy in the ASEAN market. It also marks an important step in the brand’s commitment to localized development and its efforts to establish differentiated advantages in the intelligent mobility segment for young consumers. Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO will continue delivering new energy products that combine performance, efficiency, and intelligent interaction. Through scenario-based AI technologies, the brand will further strengthen its leadership in Southeast Asia’s intelligent mobility landscape for young users and unlock new growth opportunities across regional markets.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of “Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build “the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of “Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and AI cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

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