LPR Data used to Help Bloomington Police Locate Arson Suspect in 12 Hours

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officers arrived at a house fire and found a 54-year-old woman critically injured inside an engulfed home. Her adult son and his vehicle were gone. Flock LPR data placed the vehicle across three Indiana counties and led officers to a motel in Mitchell, where the suspect was taken into custody about 12 and a half hours after the initial 911 call on Apr 21, 2026.

Callers reported the fire in the 2000 block of South Rogers Street just before midnight. Officers arrived within three minutes, heard someone calling for help, and forced entry to carry the woman out of the burning structure. She was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Neighbors told officers the woman lived with her son and that both he and his vehicle were missing.

Flock LPR data placed the vehicle in Greene, Orange, and Lawrence counties as investigators widened the search. A camera near the fire scene could not assist due to vandalism: its cables had been cut and the lens spray-painted. Investigators obtained search warrants and took the suspect into custody at the motel at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was booked into the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, arson, and vehicle theft.