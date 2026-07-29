New York City, NY, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As scrutiny of AI-powered trading platforms continues to intensify across the financial industry, SaintQuant, a no-code AI-powered automated trading platform, today reaffirmed its commitment to transparent, risk-aware automation and announced the continued availability of its no-deposit evaluation programme for new users.

The announcement comes amid increasing discussion across the brokerage, financial media, and investment education sectors regarding the growing prevalence of "AI-washing"—the practice of marketing conventional rule-based trading software as advanced artificial intelligence while making unrealistic performance claims.

Industry commentary throughout 2026 has increasingly cautioned investors that no automated trading system can guarantee profits or consistently outperform changing market conditions over the long term. SaintQuant says this shift toward greater transparency is a positive development for the industry.

"The conversation around AI trading is becoming more mature," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "Rather than promising effortless wealth, the industry should be helping investors understand where automation genuinely creates value. We believe AI's greatest contribution is disciplined execution, consistent risk management, and removing emotional decision-making—not predicting markets with certainty."

Responding to Demand for Responsible AI Trading

As investors become more selective when evaluating AI trading platforms, SaintQuant encourages users to assess providers against several practical standards, including:

Clear acknowledgement that all trading involves risk and that no returns are guaranteed.

Built-in risk management through position sizing, exposure controls, and systematic execution.

The ability to evaluate a platform before committing capital.

Transparency regarding broker relationships and custody arrangements.

According to SaintQuant, these principles help distinguish long-term technology providers from products that rely primarily on marketing claims.

Focus on Discipline Rather Than Prediction

SaintQuant's platform is designed to automate quantitative trading strategies across stocks and futures through a no-code interface. Rather than positioning AI as a prediction engine, the platform focuses on consistent strategy execution and embedded risk controls intended to reduce behavioural trading errors such as panic selling, overtrading, and hesitation.

The company notes that recent industry analysis has increasingly recognised AI's strongest applications in financial markets as supporting disciplined execution, large-scale market monitoring, and systematic decision-making, rather than replacing prudent investment judgement.

"The question investors should ask is not whether AI can guarantee profits," the spokesperson added. "The more meaningful question is whether a disciplined automated system can execute a well-defined strategy more consistently than emotional human decision-making. That is where responsible automation can provide value."

Platform Availability

SaintQuant's AI-powered automated trading platform is available globally. New users can evaluate the platform through a no-deposit trial designed to allow prospective users to observe strategy behaviour before making funding decisions.

Additional information is available at https://saintquant.com .

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code AI-powered automated trading platform designed for retail and institutional users seeking automated strategy execution without technical complexity. The platform combines quantitative trading models, automated execution, continuous market monitoring, and integrated risk management across stocks and futures. Its objective is to provide transparent, disciplined automation while recognising that all trading involves risk.

Media Contact

SaintQuant

Email: support@saintquant.com



Website: https://saintquant.com

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or trading advice. Trading stocks, futures, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no automated trading strategy can guarantee profits or protect against losses. References to industry trends and publicly available commentary are included for informational context only and do not imply endorsement of SaintQuant or its products.









