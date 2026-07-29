Arden Hills, MN , July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Make Great Light, based in Arden Hills, Minnesota, offers proven solutions to reduce light sensitivity in residential and commercial spaces. The company provides fluorescent tube covers and LED light filters designed to minimize glare, block UV exposure, and improve lighting quality without requiring fixture replacement or electrician services. For over a decade, Make Great Light has helped clients across offices, schools, healthcare facilities, and shared workspaces manage discomfort from harsh overhead lighting.

Make Great Light announces comprehensive strategies for managing light sensitivity in everyday environments. Many people experience discomfort from overhead fluorescent and LED fixtures that create glare, eyestrain, and visual fatigue. The company offers actionable solutions that transform harsh lighting conditions into comfortable, functional spaces without expensive renovations.

Light sensitivity affects millions of people across Minnesota and beyond, particularly in shared workspaces where fluorescent fixtures dominate overhead installations. Workers in offices throughout the Twin Cities region, healthcare professionals in hospitals, and students in classroom settings frequently struggle with LED light headaches and discomfort. Understanding the sources of this discomfort is the first step toward meaningful relief.



Make Great Light

The primary culprit in most indoor environments is unfiltered overhead lighting. Fluorescent bulbs expose harsh, flickering light that contributes to eyestrain and visual fatigue in shared workspaces. LED light covers and specialized filters work by reducing the intensity of direct light while maintaining usable brightness throughout the room.

Make Great Light's solutions address multiple lighting challenges simultaneously. The company's NaturaLux filters improve light quality while blocking a large percentage of harsh room light. These decorative covers work with both fluorescent and LED fixtures, making them suitable for diverse applications across offices, retail environments, warehouses, and utility spaces in communities throughout the region. Clients seeking relief can explore the best LED light covers for schools and other institutional settings, where lighting comfort directly impacts learning and performance.

"Many people don't realize that their discomfort stems from controllable environmental factors," said Audrey Hinds, CEO. "Our approach empowers clients to modify their lighting without major investments or disruptions. We've designed solutions that may help reduce common lighting triggers from fluorescent fixtures while maintaining functional, bright spaces."

How Make Great Light Helps Clients Manage Light Sensitivity Across Different Environments

Photophobia, or extreme sensitivity to light, can be triggered or worsened by specific indoor lighting conditions. Individuals with lupus and other photosensitive conditions often find shared indoor spaces particularly challenging, especially during fall and winter months when natural light is limited. Make Great Light's filters address this by softening harsh overhead light and reducing UV exposure.

Installation is straightforward and non-invasive. Fluorescent tube covers fit directly over fully exposed bulbs common in shops, garages, warehouses, and utility spaces. No fixture replacement or electrician services are required. The company accepts bulk pricing for multi-room and multi-site installations, serving schools, offices, healthcare facilities, and retailers across Minnesota and surrounding communities.

Seasonal lighting challenges amplify the need for strategic solutions. Indoor lighting can feel especially dim or harsh during fall and winter, making shared spaces harder to work in comfortably. Make Great Light's filters compensate for these seasonal variations by optimizing available light quality rather than simply reducing intensity.

Key Features and Facts

Service Areas: Arden Hills headquarters serving offices, schools, healthcare facilities, and commercial spaces throughout Minnesota and surrounding regions

Arden Hills headquarters serving offices, schools, healthcare facilities, and commercial spaces throughout Minnesota and surrounding regions Service Offerings: Fluorescent tube covers, NaturaLux LED light filters, decorative glare-reducing covers, bulk installation for multi-site projects, custom quotes for commercial installations

Credentials: 10+ years of industry experience; CEO Audrey Hinds leads the organization; specialized expertise in addressing lighting-related discomfort and visual fatigue

Availability: Bulk pricing and purchase orders accepted; tax-exempt orders available; custom quotes typically returned in under 2 hours

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does Make Great Light help people experiencing light sensitivity at work?

A: Make Great Light reduces overhead glare that contributes to eyestrain and visual fatigue in shared workspaces through specialized filters and tube covers. The solutions work with existing fixtures, requiring no replacement or electrician services while maintaining functional brightness.

Q: What types of spaces can benefit from Make Great Light's solutions?

A: Solutions work in offices, schools, healthcare facilities, retail shops, garages, warehouses, and utility spaces throughout Minnesota and beyond. Any space with overhead fluorescent or LED fixtures can be assessed and customized for improved lighting comfort.

Q: How quickly can I get a quote for my space?

A: Custom quotes for commercial installations typically return in under 2 hours. Clients can provide details about their space, and the company will tailor pricing, fixture-fit guidance, and tax-exempt quotes accordingly.

Visit https://www.makegreatlight.com/ to learn more about reducing light sensitivity in your environment.

About Make Great Light:

Make Great Light designs and provides lighting solutions to reduce glare, block UV exposure, and improve light quality in residential and commercial spaces without requiring fixture replacement or electrician services. With over 10 years of industry experience, the company serves offices, schools, healthcare facilities, and commercial spaces throughout Minnesota and surrounding communities. Solutions include fluorescent tube covers, NaturaLux filters for LED and fluorescent fixtures, and customized installations for multi-site projects. Learn more at https://www.makegreatlight.com/.

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Media Contact



Make Great Light

3673 Lexington Ave N, H-2 #335

Arden Hills, MN 55126

(612) 399-6484

www.makegreatlight.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/make.greatlight

Instagram: www.instagram.com/makegreatlight/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/make-great-light

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@Makegreatlight

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