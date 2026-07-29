Notice on the Setting of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer Rate

UAB Urbo bankas (hereinafter – the Bank), juridinio asmens kodas 112027077, adresas: Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius.

The Bank informs that, pursuant to the Resolution of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania adopted on 21 July 2026, the countercyclical capital buffer (hereinafter – CCyB) rate will be increased to 1.25% with effect from 1 August 2027. Until that date, the CCyB rate will remain unchanged at 1.0%.

The CCyB is a macroprudential measure designed to strengthen the resilience of the financial system to cyclical risks and to ensure that credit institutions accumulate additional capital during periods of rapid credit growth.

This requirement will apply not only to the Bank but to the entire Lithuanian banking sector, including all credit institutions in Lithuania – banks licensed in Lithuania, central credit union groups (on a consolidated basis), and branches of foreign banks.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt

