Forefront Global Logistics Building AI-enabled Digital Brokerage on Unified Descartes Platform

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Chicago-based Forefront Global Logistics (FGL), an AI-forward freight brokerage serving domestic and international supply chains, is using Descartes’ transportation management suite to help build an AI-powered digital freight brokerage that automates freight execution, strengthens carrier security and helps FGL scale more efficiently.

“Freight brokerages are under pressure to grow shipment volume while reducing manual work and defending against increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes,” said Daniel Shirazi, FGL President and co-founder. “By replacing our previous transportation management system (TMS) with Descartes’ integrated technology stack, we’ve been able to expand rapidly without proportionally increasing headcount. At the same time, we’ve automated freight execution, shipment visibility and carrier onboarding while reducing fraud exposure for customers. We’ve also leveraged Descartes’ AI agents to automate routine shipment engagement and exception handling, nearly eliminating manual check calls, increasing no-touch tracking and improving shipment data quality.”

Instead of having disconnected point systems, FGL is managing end-to-end brokerage workflows with Descartes’ unified platform that integrates:

Descartes Aljex™: Automates workflows from order entry and carrier selection through dispatch and communications, reducing manual work while increasing brokerage throughput.

Descartes MacroPoint™: Provides real-time multimodal shipment visibility, seamless capacity sourcing and access to the industry’s most reliable global network of carriers, lowering costs and freeing up resources to focus on customer relationships and growth.

Descartes MacroPoint OpsForce: Uses AI agents to automate routine shipment engagement, tracking continuity, exception handling and documentation collection, which improves tracking coverage, shipment data quality and customer responsiveness without adding labor.

Descartes MyCarrierPortal™: Drives multi-faceted security and compliance within its carrier network, including robust carrier vetting, automated onboarding and ongoing risk monitoring with sophisticated fraud prevention. Also enables capacity sourcing through trusted and verified carrier networks.

“We’re pleased our platform is helping FGL support its rapidly expanding brokerage operations,” said Andrew Wimer, Associate General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “Leading freight brokers are increasingly relying on AI-enabled operating platforms rather than collections of disconnected transportation tools. By combining transportation execution, visibility, AI automation and carrier trust onto a single platform, brokers are better positioned to create a more resilient operating model.”

Learn more about Descartes' transportation management solutions.

About Forefront Global Logistics

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Forefront Global Logistics delivers responsive, scalable logistics and transportation solutions for domestic and global supply chains across multiple industries, including food and beverage, consumer and retail, health and pharmaceutical, automative, technology, industrial, energy, and aerospace. With a focus on personalized service, the rapidly-expanding third-party logistics provider (3PL) offers access to an extensive range of best-in-class freight forwarding and brokerage services, from road, intermodal, ocean, air, expedited, and hotshot freight to LTL shipping, drayage, and warehousing logistics. For more information, visit www.forefrontlog.com.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes’ profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.