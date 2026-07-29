GXO To Ring NYSE Opening Bell To Celebrate Fifth Anniversary

GREENWICH, Conn., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kelleher will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell® on August 11, 2026, in celebration of its fifth anniversary as a publicly traded company.

Members of GXO’s leadership team, Board of Directors, and employees will participate in the ceremony to commemorate five years of growth, innovation and operational excellence since the company’s NYSE debut on August 2, 2021.

Patrick Kelleher, chief executive officer of GXO, said, “Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell is a proud moment for GXO and a fitting way to celebrate our fifth anniversary as a public company. Over the past five years, we’ve enjoyed rapid growth, partnered with the world’s leading brands to navigate increasingly complex supply chains and achieved the pole position in our industry in automation, technology and AI. This milestone celebrates our progress and marks the beginning of the next chapter, one we are exceptionally well positioned to lead.”

Over the past five years, GXO has established itself as a leader in technology-enabled logistics, investing nearly $1 billion in the development and deployment of advanced automation, robotics and AI. Today, GXO operates one of the industry’s largest deployments of intelligent automation, helping customers improve productivity, scalability and supply chain performance.

The NYSE Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time via the NYSE’s digital platforms.

As previously announced, GXO looks forward to hosting its Investor Day on November 16, 2026 at the New York Stock Exchange. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact

Kristine Kubacki, CFA

+1 203-769-7206

kristine.kubacki@gxo.com

Media Contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Kathleen Juviler

+1 203-921-9121

Kathleen.juviler@gxo.com