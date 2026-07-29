Vedder Advises Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management on Launch of New ETF Share Classes Effective July 1, 2026

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedder announced today that it advised Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (“Hotchkis & Wiley”) on the launch of new exchange-traded fund (ETF) share classes for several of its mutual funds. The new ETF share classes became effective July 1, 2026.

Hotchkis & Wiley received an exemptive order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in April 2026. This order allows the firm to offer multi-class funds that include both traditional mutual fund share classes and new ETF share classes within the same investment portfolio. Investors can now access Hotchkis & Wiley’s actively managed strategies through either mutual fund shares or ETF shares that trade on an exchange during market hours.

Joseph M. Mannon, Shareholder and Co-Chair of Vedder’s Investment Services Group, led the representation. “We are pleased to have helped Hotchkis & Wiley bring these new share class options to market,” said Mannon. “The ETF share class gives investors more choice and flexibility, including the ability to buy and sell shares throughout the trading day on an exchange. This structure supports broader access to proven active management strategies while meeting the needs of different investors and platforms.”

Christy de Pree and Elisa Cardano Perez assisted on the matter.

As a global law firm, Vedder has deep experience in investment management, fund formation, ETF structures, regulatory compliance, and related matters for asset managers and financial services clients.

Hotchkis & Wiley is a Los Angeles-based investment manager with a long track record in value-oriented equity and fixed income strategies. The firm launched its first standalone ETF, the Hotchkis & Wiley SMID Cap Diversified Value ETF, in 2025. The addition of ETF share classes to existing mutual funds further expands investor access.

About Vedder:

Vedder is a thriving commercial law firm with nine offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dallas and Miami. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit https://www.vedder.com/.