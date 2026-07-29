Jushi Holdings Provides Update on Plan of Arrangement

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announces that, further to its News Releases of April 24, 2026 and June 24, 2026, it is proceeding to complete its previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) to be effected under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “BCBCA”), which involves, among other things, the continuance of the Company out from the province of British Columbia, Canada and the concurrent domestication of the Company in the State of Nevada in the United States (“Continuance”).

On May 7, 2026, the Company obtained an interim order from the British Columbia Supreme Court (the “Court”) authorizing the Company to call a shareholders’ meeting to, among other things, approve the Arrangement. Shareholders of the Company approved the Arrangement at a meeting held on June 24, 2026. On June 29, 2026, the Court rendered a final order approving the Arrangement.

The Company has determined July 30, 2026, to be the record date (the “Record Date”) with respect to the Continuance. The Continuance is expected to be effective on July 30, 2026. Upon completion of the Continuance, among other things, each issued and outstanding subordinate voting share of the British Columbia-formed Jushi (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) will be deemed to represent one share of the common stock of the Nevada-continued Jushi (the “Nevada Common Stock”). Furthermore, each outstanding option or warrant to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares will, for all purposes, be automatically adjusted to become, respectively, one outstanding option or warrant to purchase an equal number of Nevada Common Stock, in each case on the same terms and conditions set forth in the applicable option or warrant agreement.

The new Nevada Common Stock will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at market open on July 31, 2026.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” and “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Canadian securities legislation and United States (“U.S.”) securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which are based upon the Company’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitutes forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words, “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes, among others, information regarding: anticipated completion and benefits of the Continuance and the listing of the Nevada Common Stock on the CSE; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time they were provided or made and such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, including our ability to continue as a going concern, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such factors include, among others: the benefits and timeline for consummating the Continuance and listing of the Nevada Common Stock on the CSE and the satisfaction of any conditions to completion of such steps; and risks related to the Company’s critical accounting policies and estimates. Refer to Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward‐looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking information contained in this press release or other forward-looking statements made by the Company. Forward‐looking information is provided and made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking information or statements other than as required by applicable law.

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this press release to “Jushi,” “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Jushi Holdings Inc. and our subsidiaries.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations

Trent Woloveck

Co-Chief Strategy Director

614-271-4349

trent@jushico.com

investors@jushico.com