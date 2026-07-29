EagleNXT Releases a New, Updated Version of the MicaSense RedEdge-MX Multispectral Sensor

Customer favorite RedEdge-MX returns to meet growing demand in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, and research applications.

ALLEN, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors, counter-UAS, and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced the reintroduction of the MicaSense RedEdge-MX multispectral sensor to the marketplace.

This return brings back one of the industry’s most trusted and widely adopted sensors, enhanced with modern technology interfacing, greater durability and updated performance features which meet the evolving needs of precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, and research professionals. Production of the RedEdge-MX will take place in our Allen, TX facility on a newly installed, dedicated assembly and test cell to ensure quality and the capacity to meet the needs of our customers.

The RedEdge-MX has long been a benchmark for reliable multispectral data capture. Its reintroduction underscores EagleNXT’s commitment to delivering proven, customer-favorite tools alongside its current lineup, including the advanced RedEdge series.

“We have always prioritized listening to the voice of the customer,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “As the sensor market grows, we will continue to provide the solutions for today’s sensor market. This includes our advanced version of the popular, effective, user-friendly RedEdge-MX.”

Key features of the RedEdge-MX include:

Metallic enclosure for superior durability in harsh environments.

Proven multispectral bands supporting essential vegetation indices (NDVI, NDRE, etc.) and advanced analytics.

Available DLS 2 light sensor for accurate, calibrated reflectance measurements.

Broad compatibility with a wide range of drones and seamless integration with EagleNXT’s processing and analytics workflows.

Rugged, professional-grade design built for long-term field use.



“Feedback from our global user base clearly shows strong demand for the return of the RedEdge-MX,” said Erik de Badts, Director and Global Head of MicaSense Sales at EagleNXT. “Bringing this impactful sensor back, updated for today’s technology while maintaining the reliability and data quality that made it a favorite for so many years, demonstrates the trust in our family of advanced sensors. The RedEdge-MX is a rugged, built-to-last, professional multispectral sensor, featuring a metallic enclosure for extreme durability. It captures the spectral bands required for basic crop health indexes and additional bands needed for advanced analytics and comes with the new DLS 2 light sensor.”

The RedEdge-MX is now available for order through EagleNXT’s global network of authorized dealers and partners. For more information, specifications, or to schedule a demonstration, visit eaglenxt.com or contact a MicaSense sales representative.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com



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