Ahold Delhaize USA Expands Omnichannel Commerce Capabilities Through Pear Commerce

SALISBURY, N.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced a new collaboration with Pear Commerce to further expand its digital commerce capabilities across its five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop.

Beginning this month, shoppers will be able to move directly from meal inspiration and product discovery to their online grocery carts. Through Pear Commerce’s technology, shoppers can add items to their carts from recipes on consumer packaged goods (CPG) partner websites, brand product pages and store locator tools, creating a more seamless connection between content and commerce.

Through the integration, the stores and e-commerce platforms of Ahold Delhaize USA's local brands will be connected to a broad network of CPG partners and digital touchpoints. This includes shoppable recipe experiences that allow shoppers to browse recipes and add ingredients directly to their carts, along with shoppable product pages and store locator tools that help facilitate purchases online and in stores.

“This partnership reflects how we are continuing to evolve our digital ecosystem to better serve our customers and our partners,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “By creating more intuitive connections between inspiration and purchase, we’re helping shoppers move from discovery to cart with fewer steps, while unlocking additional opportunities for our CPG partners to engage shoppers in more meaningful and actionable ways.”

For Ahold Delhaize USA and its CPG partners, the collaboration helps strengthen the connection between content, media and commerce — supporting more efficient paths to purchase and enabling brands to engage customers across a variety of digital experiences. The integration also creates new opportunities to connect AD Retail Media investments more directly to shopping actions, helping brands engage shoppers closer to the point of purchase.

“Consumers increasingly expect a seamless path from inspiration to purchase, and retailers are looking for solutions that help make those connections easier,” said Alex Wyler, Co-Founder, Pear Commerce. “We're excited to collaborate with Ahold Delhaize USA to bring our commerce technology to more shoppers, helping connect recipes, product discovery and retailer experiences directly to the cart.”

The Pear Commerce integration builds on Ahold Delhaize USA’s broader efforts to enhance its omnichannel capabilities and create a more connected digital experience for customers and partners. By continuing to invest in technologies that enhance the shopper experience and improve convenience, Ahold Delhaize USA is strengthening its ability to meet loyal brand customers wherever they are in their shopping journey.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. Ahold Delhaize USA was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year, underscoring the company’s commitment to cultivating an exceptional, people-centered workplace. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About Pear Commerce

Founded in 2018 by Eric Martell and Alex Wyler, Pear Commerce connects CPG brands to retailers, converting shoppable tools into actionable insights that fuel performance marketing. Today, Pear’s comprehensive suite of shoppable products includes: Shoppable Recipes, Pear Connect, Store Locators, Shoppable PDPs, Landing Pages, and Direct-to-Cart Links. Learn more at www.pearcommerce.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

mediarelations@adusa.com

hellothere@pearcommerce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39f67c87-3ea8-40fd-8997-32b17f1e7163