Fast Track and a Regional Division of a ‘Big Three’ Global Music Label to Officially Unveil LAUNCHPAD at Kuala Lumpur Media Event

Kuala Lumpur Media Event marks the first public activation of the LAUNCHPAD under the previously announced strategic co-brand partnership agreement

Featured international artist roster lineup includes: KIIRAS (South Korea), UPRIZE (Vietnam), and Yusry Abdul Halim (Malaysia)

LAUNCHPAD unveiling accelerates framework across live touring, regional media channels and brand sponsorship pipelines



SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAST TRACK GROUP (NASDAQ: FTRK) ("Fast Track" or the "Company"), a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company, announced that its subsidiary Fast Track Entertainment (“FTE”), alongside the regional division of one of the world’s largest major music label groups (the “Partner”), announced the official unveiling of the Offline Regional Launchpad Initiative (“LAUNCHPAD”) at an exclusive media event on August 3, 2026 at the PJ Performing Arts Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event marks the first public activation of the recently announced strategic co-branded partnership between the two organizations and represents the next milestone following the execution of the agreements establishing the LAUNCHPAD artist growth platform and the Global Digital Content Platform. The media event will bring together artists, media, industry partners and stakeholders for the official introduction of LAUNCHPAD, providing attendees with a first look at how LAUNCHPAD combines artist development, audience engagement, digital content, brand partnerships, and future live entertainment initiatives into a regional platform designed to support the next generation of artists across Southeast Asia.

Kuala Lumpur Media Event

The artist lineup for the event will include:

KIIRAS , a six-member global K-pop group launched by Leanbranding, a South Korean entertainment agency. Fast Track holds the group’s representation and live entertainment rights and continues to work closely with KIIRAS to identify and develop new performances, touring, and promotional opportunities.

, a six-member global K-pop group launched by Leanbranding, a South Korean entertainment agency. Fast Track holds the group’s representation and live entertainment rights and continues to work closely with KIIRAS to identify and develop new performances, touring, and promotional opportunities. UPRIZE , a seven-member Vietnamese boy group who recently made their debut in July 2026.

, a seven-member Vietnamese boy group who recently made their debut in July 2026. Yusry Abdul Halim, a Malaysian singer, actor, director, composer, and producer.





The official media event’s program will feature:

Unveiling of LAUNCHPAD

Welcome addresses by Fast Track Entertainment and the Partner

Artist appearances and showcase

Exclusive media interview opportunities

Networking session with media and industry partners





Strategic Capital Deployment & High-Margin Monetization

Fast Track is actively deploying its recently secured strategic capital to fund the rollout of LAUNCHPAD and its companion Global Digital Content Platform. Under the master framework, Fast Track serves as lead operator and paymaster, securing 100% IP retention and a 90% net profit share across all platform monetization, including ticket sales, programmatic digital advertising, regional tour sponsorships, and direct-to-consumer artist merchandise.

Fast Track CEO Harris Lim commented: "The execution of our partnership agreements established the foundation for the future of Fast Track. On August 3rd, we take the next step by officially introducing LAUNCHPAD and sharing our vision with media, industry partners, and the wider entertainment community. This event marks the genesis of manifesting our plans and the opportunity to officially introduce our newly defined business as a complete IP, media, and entertainment ecosystem. We look forward to showcasing how LAUNCHPAD will create new opportunities for artists across Southeast Asia."

About FAST TRACK GROUP

FAST TRACK GROUP (Nasdaq: FTRK) is a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company. Since inception in Singapore in 2012, the Company has expanded across Asia Pacific, earning a reputation for being the preferred partner for event and endorsement organizers in the region. FAST TRACK GROUP goes beyond traditional event management, offering value-added services such as technical production planning, celebrity sourcing, celebrity engagement consultancy and event manpower support, all tailored to the highest standards.

Fast Track Entertainment (FTE) is a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), shaping global entertainment from Asia through celebrity partnerships, artist representation and live entertainment experiences. Founded in Singapore in 2012, FTE has built a strong track record working with global and Korean celebrities such as Jessica Jung, MINNIE of i-dle and TREASURE, and most recently signed KIIRAS, a six-member K-pop girl group, for global live entertainment and concert tour representation across the APAC region.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus, and other reports it files with the SEC, before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Media Enquiries

Fast Track Entertainment

Judy Ang | Head of Marketing & Communications

Email: judy.ang@ftentertainmentglobal.com