Nexxen Accelerates First-Party Data Activation with New DSP Onboarding Capability

Streamlined workflow maximizes the value of advertisers' first-party data, quickly transforming insights into performance

Newly enhanced Unified Identity Graph unlocks additional value, delivering more holistic view of audiences across devices

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, announced today the general availability of a new first-party data onboarding capability within its demand-side platform (“DSP”), Nexxen DSP, that enables brands and advertisers to ingest, validate and prepare audiences for activation in 24 hours or less.

Available globally, the capability empowers advertisers to unlock the full value of their first-party data faster by removing one of the most persistent friction points in programmatic activation: slow, operationally complex onboarding. Built directly into Nexxen DSP, the streamlined, self-serve workflow allows traders to move audience files from uploaded to ready-to-activate on the same day, accelerating the path from customer data to live campaign impact.

By validating first-party audiences against Nexxen’s recently enhanced Unified Identity Graph, advertisers gain near-immediate, privacy-safe visibility into key insights – including match rates and household scale – before campaigns go live. The Unified Identity Graph – which now combines leading identity solutions with offline signals, such as hashed emails (“HEMs”) – also drives efficiency across devices, expanding Nexxen’s identity footprint by nearly 100% globally. These advancements offer marketers a clearer, holistic view of audiences, strengthening the foundation for planning, activation, measurement and optimization.

“First-party data should be one of the fastest paths to stronger performance, not one of the biggest operational hurdles. By bringing onboarding, validation and activation into a single workflow within Nexxen DSP, we’re making it significantly easier for advertisers to put their data to work in the same day – turning trusted customer signals into smarter decisions and stronger outcomes,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen. “Combined with Nexxen’s unique data and media, this allows our customers to build more precise audiences, activate them seamlessly across channels and power greater performance across the funnel, from the very start of a campaign.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Nexxen’s Data activation and first party data onboarding capabilities. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheeler@nexxen.com