LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LincNutri today announced the U.S. launch of its Milk Thistle Liver Health Support, a botanical supplement designed for consumers who want a transparent, science-informed approach to liver health, antioxidant defense, and daily wellness.





Rather than competing on buzzwords like "detox" or "cleanse," LincNutri is positioning the launch around what supplement shoppers increasingly ask first: what is the active compound, how is it standardized, and what else is in the capsule? The answer is a 12-in-1 formula built around milk thistle extract standardized to 80% silymarin, liposomal glutathione, NAC, turmeric, and artichoke.

What Is Milk Thistle and Why Is It Linked to Liver Health?

Milk thistle, also known as Silybum marianum, is a plant consumers commonly encounter when searching for liver health support, antioxidant support, or a daily wellness routine anchored in botanical ingredients. The compound most frequently discussed in connection with milk thistle is silymarin, a group of plant flavonoids often studied for their antioxidant properties.

High-quality milk thistle supplements typically disclose their silymarin standardization, allowing shoppers to compare potency rather than relying on generic "milk thistle" labels. LincNutri uses an extract standardized to 80% silymarin, giving consumers a clear benchmark for the active content they are paying for.

Milk Thistle Benefits Consumers Commonly Search For

Consumers researching milk thistle benefits, benefits of milk thistle, or what milk thistle is good for are usually looking for wellness support in a few practical areas: liver health support, antioxidant support, metabolism support, and daily energy as part of an overall nutrition and lifestyle routine.

LincNutri frames these benefits in compliance with supplement labeling guidelines, using language such as "may support" and "designed to support." The product is not positioned as a treatment for liver disease, fatty liver, or toxin exposure, nor as a replacement for medical evaluation or a balanced lifestyle.

Why Silymarin Matters in a Milk Thistle Supplement

Not all milk thistle products are equivalent. Some list "milk thistle" or "milk thistle seed" without specifying how much silymarin is actually present. For consumers comparing silymarin supplements, milk thistle extract, or best milk thistle supplement options, standardization is often the first signal of transparency.

LincNutri’s 80% silymarin standardization is intended to make that comparison easier. It tells shoppers that the milk thistle extract is dosed around its most discussed active constituent, rather than added as an unspecified herbal blend.

How LincNutri Builds a 12-in-1 Liver Health Support Formula

The new LincNutri formula is built around ingredient synergy rather than a single-herb approach. The lineup includes:

Milk thistle extract standardized to 80% silymarin, the core liver health support ingredient.

Liposomal glutathione, a form consumers increasingly look for in antioxidant support supplements.

NAC (N-acetyl cysteine), often associated with glutathione support and oxidative stress management.

Turmeric, a plant-derived ingredient commonly tied to antioxidant and overall wellness support.

Artichoke, frequently included in formulas that target digestion and metabolism support.

Together, these ingredients position LincNutri Milk Thistle Liver Health Support as an antioxidant support supplement and liver health support supplement for consumers who want a multi-ingredient product rather than basic milk thistle capsules.





Why Combination Formulas Are Gaining Attention

Modern supplement shoppers are moving beyond single-ingredient capsules. A consumer researching milk thistle dietary supplement or liver health support supplement often wants a formula that covers multiple daily wellness dimensions at once.

A standalone milk thistle product may suit someone looking for a simple botanical addition. A 12-in-1 formula like LincNutri’s is aimed at consumers who want to consolidate antioxidant support, metabolism support, and energy support into one daily routine without stacking multiple bottles.

Clean Label and Lab-Tested Quality Backing

LincNutri is emphasizing clean-label supplement standards for the launch. The formula is designed without unnecessary fillers, artificial flavoring, or coloring, and the brand discloses its standardization percentages so consumers can evaluate the product like they would any other daily nutrition purchase.

The product is manufactured in a cGMP-registered facility and undergoes third-party testing to verify purity and potency, according to the company. LincNutri says the testing program is part of a broader commitment to quality that applies across its supplement line.





What to Look for in a High-Quality Milk Thistle Supplement

For shoppers comparing best milk thistle supplement or milk thistle supplement for liver health options, LincNutri suggests a few practical criteria:

Look for silymarin standardization. A clear percentage tells consumers the extract is dosed around its key active compound.

Consider ingredient synergy. Antioxidant, metabolism, and energy support ingredients can complement milk thistle in a daily wellness routine.

Check for transparency. Labels should avoid vague proprietary blends and unsupported detox or cure claims.

Evaluate quality assurance. Third-party testing and cGMP manufacturing provide additional confidence in what is inside the capsule.

How Consumers Can Use Milk Thistle as Part of a Wellness Routine

LincNutri recommends following the product label directions and incorporating the supplement into an overall liver health routine that includes balanced nutrition, regular movement, adequate sleep, and moderation in alcohol consumption.

People who are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have liver, gallbladder, or other health conditions should consult a healthcare professional before using milk thistle or related botanical supplements. Dietary supplements are not intended to replace medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.





Availability

LincNutri Milk Thistle Liver Health Support is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQSXCPSV and through the brand site at https://www.lincnutri.com/.

About LincNutri

LincNutri develops clean, practical nutritional supplements with transparent dosing and ingredient standardization. The brand focuses on formulas that fit into daily routines, using plant-derived and well-researched nutrients to support liver health, antioxidant defense, metabolism, and overall wellness.

Contact Person：Fiona Yang

Email：support@lincnutri.com

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