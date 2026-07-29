Victory Marine Holdings’ Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings Expands GUTSI™ Mineral-First Platform Across Beverages, Supplements and Functional Nutrition

Proprietary fulvic and humic mineral foundation connects GUTSI™ Drops, Prebiotic Mineral Soda, Functional Mineral Hydration and the Company’s developing functional Gummy platform

One mineral foundation. Four everyday formats. A scalable platform designed for multiple consumers, occasions and commercial channels.

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. (“DGBH”), today announced the continued expansion of its GUTSI™ mineral-first beverage and wellness platform, unifying Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops, Prebiotic Mineral Soda, Functional Mineral Hydration and the Company’s developing functional Gummy products around a common fulvic and humic mineral foundation.

Management believes this common mineral platform provides GUTSI™ with a clear and scalable consumer proposition: delivering mineral-focused functionality through familiar formats designed to fit different routines, preferences, dayparts and retail channels.



The GUTSI™ mineral-first platform unites Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops, Prebiotic Mineral Soda, Functional Mineral Hydration and the developing Gummy platform around one common mineral foundation.



One Mineral Foundation Across Four Consumer Formats

GUTSI™ Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops provide the portfolio’s most concentrated and versatile format and are currently available through Amazon and the Company’s relaunched direct-to-consumer platform, GetGUTSI.co. The Drops may be mixed into water and other beverages, providing consumers with a simple way to incorporate the Company’s mineral formulation into everyday routines.

The same mineral-first philosophy extends across GUTSI™ Prebiotic Mineral Soda and Functional Mineral Hydration. DGBH is advancing preparations for its second commercial production run of Functional Mineral Hydration in 500mL and 1-liter PET formats, while continuing commercial production and distribution of its Prebiotic Mineral Soda. Together, these activities support inventory expansion, customer demand and broader distribution opportunities.

The Company is also advancing commercialization preparations for the GUTSI™ functional Gummy platform, creating a convenient chewable format intended to extend the brand beyond traditional beverage occasions. The developing Gummy portfolio is expected to include prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic functionality, subject to final production, regulatory and commercialization requirements.



GUTSI™ mineral-first beverage and wellness platform: Functional Mineral Hydration, Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops, developing Gummies and Prebiotic Mineral Soda.

The Science and Ingredient Platform



Fulvic and humic substances are naturally occurring compounds formed through the long-term decomposition of organic plant material. Fulvic acids are water-soluble, lower-molecular-weight components of humic substances, while humic acids are larger and chemically distinct. Together, they have been the subject of continuing scientific interest across mineral composition, nutrient transport, antioxidant capacity and other areas of research.

Independent published research has characterized commercially available fulvic-acid beverages for mineral content, polyphenolic compounds and antioxidant capacity. Other peer-reviewed literature continues to examine fulvic and humic substances across a range of laboratory, animal, topical and exploratory human research settings. These studies concern fulvic and humic ingredients generally and do not establish product-specific clinical efficacy for GUTSI™ products.





“Our objective is to establish GUTSI as the mineral platform consumers can incorporate into everyday life. Whether a consumer prefers Drops, Soda, Functional Mineral Hydration or Gummies, the foundation remains consistent. We believe this mineral-first approach differentiates GUTSI and allows us to serve multiple demographics, dayparts, consumption occasions and commercial channels through one unified platform.” — Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer, Victory Marine Holdings Corp. / Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings

A Scalable Mineral-First Commercialization Strategy

Management believes the combination of a differentiated mineral foundation, multiple consumer formats, expanding digital availability and repeat commercial production supports DGBH’s broader strategy of developing, commercializing, distributing and scaling a nationally recognized beverage and wellness platform.





Consumer Access

GUTSI™ Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops and Prebiotic Mineral Soda are available through Amazon, while the Company’s broader product portfolio, brand education and research library are available at GetGUTSI.co





Product and Scientific Disclaimer

GUTSI™ products are functional beverage, dietary supplement and wellness products. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. References to independent scientific research are provided solely as background regarding fulvic and humic substances and should not be interpreted as product-specific efficacy claims.

About Groux Distribution Group, LLC

Groux Distribution Group, LLC (“GDG”) serves as the management, operations and distribution subsidiary of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. GDG operates company-owned Direct Store Distribution facilities in Paramount, California and Tempe, Arizona, serving retailers across Southern California and Arizona. Through its integrated operating platform, GDG supports warehousing, fulfillment, sales execution, merchandising, delivery, marketplace operations and distribution of the GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio alongside nationally recognized third-party consumer brands. For more information, visit www.dgbh.us.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. is the principal operating subsidiary of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) and the operating parent of the GUTSI™ consumer platform and Groux Distribution Group, LLC. DGBH is building a vertically integrated beverage and wellness commercialization platform combining proprietary consumer brands, company-owned Direct Store Distribution infrastructure, national commercialization capabilities, digital consumer channels and strategic distribution partnerships. For more information, visit www.getgutsi.co.

About Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG)

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) is a publicly traded holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. The Company is focused on building long-term shareholder value through proprietary consumer brands, company-owned distribution infrastructure, expanding national market access and continued public-company development.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. / Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@dgbh.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned production runs, anticipated product launches, the developing GUTSI™ Gummy platform, future product availability, consumer demand, marketplace and distribution expansion, commercialization plans and the Company’s ability to execute its mineral-first beverage and wellness strategy. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to production timing, supply-chain availability, regulatory requirements, retailer and consumer acceptance, distributor performance and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Amazon.com and related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com, Inc. is not affiliated with Victory Marine Holdings Corp., Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. or GUTSI™.

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