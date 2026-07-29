American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Begins Texatron™ Testing Program at Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, has commenced its planned Texatron™ testing program at Texas Tech University following the successful completion of initial laboratory preparations and verification of the Company’s remote ignition system.

Seven members of the American Fusion engineering and scientific team worked throughout the day inside the research facilities of the Department of Physics & Astronomy at Texas Tech University preparing the laboratory environment, instrumentation, and supporting systems for continued testing. The team completed its planned first-day activities, including inspection of the laboratory facilities, verification of instrumentation and system interfaces, and evaluation of the Texatron™ platform’s operational readiness.

The Company also successfully tested the Texatron™ remote ignition system, which is designed to provide precise, repeatable, and safe initiation of the experimental plasma pulse sequence while allowing personnel to operate the system remotely. Verification of the remote ignition system represents an important engineering step in preparing the Texatron™ platform for continued experimental evaluation.

American Fusion expects testing to continue throughout the week and to include additional subsystem verification, calibration, engineering measurements, diagnostics, and experimental evaluations, subject to laboratory scheduling and operational readiness. The Company intends to release technical information regarding the testing program only after the applicable data has been measured, reviewed, and appropriately validated.

Dwight Cartwright, COO of American Fusion, commented: “Today was a productive first day for our team at Texas Tech University. We successfully completed the activities planned for the day, including preparation of the laboratory environment, verification of instrumentation and system interfaces, and testing of the remote ignition system. The facilities and technical support available at Texas Tech provide an excellent environment for the careful engineering work required as we advance the Texatron™ development program, and we are well positioned to continue the next stage of testing.”

Dr. John E. Brandenburg, CTO of American Fusion and inventor of the Texatron™, added: “After nearly a decade of research and development, it is tremendously rewarding to begin the process of experimentally evaluating the technology our team has worked so hard to develop. Today’s successful completion of our initial engineering objectives represents an important step as we transition from preparation to systematic testing. As experimental data becomes available, it will be carefully analyzed, independently checked, and internally reviewed before being released. Our objective is to ensure that every result we communicate is accurate, reproducible, and supported by measured data.”

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented: “The beginning of the Texatron™ testing program represents an important milestone for our Company and everyone who has contributed to its development. We have assembled an outstanding engineering and scientific team, and we are grateful for the opportunity to conduct this work in collaboration with the exceptional researchers and facilities at Texas Tech University. We look forward to providing shareholders with additional updates as the testing program progresses and meaningful technical milestones are achieved.”

American Fusion emphasized that the current testing program represents the beginning of a comprehensive engineering and scientific evaluation of the Texatron™ platform. The Company’s approach includes repeated subsystem verification, calibration, diagnostic measurements, and experimental testing to confirm repeatability, reliability, and operational consistency before progressing to subsequent phases of development.

The Company intends to provide additional updates as meaningful milestones are achieved and technical data has been appropriately reviewed and validated.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.



Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.



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