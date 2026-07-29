Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers Founder Discusses English Proficiency Enforcement for Commercial Drivers on SiriusXM's On the Move with Dan Ronan

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Demanda , founding trial attorney of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers, recently joined SiriusXM's On the Move with Dan Ronan to discuss the growing enforcement of federal English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers and the potential impact on the trucking industry.

The episode, "CDL Rules, Cyber Threats, Autonomous Trucks & What Drivers Need to Know About Safety and Privacy on the Road," examined why more states are aligning enforcement with longstanding federal regulations that require commercial drivers to demonstrate English proficiency.

During the interview, Demanda explained why enforcement efforts have increased, what the federal rule requires, and how roadside officers evaluate whether a commercial driver meets the standard. She also discussed concerns surrounding consistency and fairness in enforcement, practical steps motor carriers and drivers can take to prepare, common misconceptions about the regulation, and whether stricter enforcement could influence driver recruitment and ongoing workforce shortages.

"English proficiency has been part of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations for decades," said Demanda. "The current conversation is centered on enforcement. Commercial drivers need to understand what the rule requires, how compliance is evaluated, and why effective communication is an important part of roadway safety."

A nationally recognized trucking accident attorney, Demanda represents individuals and families in catastrophic commercial vehicle crashes and has extensive experience analyzing FMCSA regulations, driver qualification standards, and motor carrier safety practices. She regularly provides legal insight on issues affecting the trucking industry and advocates for safer roads through accountability and regulatory compliance.

Demanda emphasized that understanding the rule is essential for both drivers and employers as states increase enforcement efforts.

"Whether you're a driver, a fleet owner, or a motor carrier, staying informed about regulatory changes is critical," Demanda said. "Preparation, training, and a clear understanding of the standards can help drivers remain compliant while supporting safer highways for everyone."

ABOUT AMANDA DEMANDA LAW GROUP

With offices in Florida and Texas, Amanda Demanda, founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers, is a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of the nation’s most visible injury law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.