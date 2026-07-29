Cheer on Team Canada and Support Athletes Competing in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Ottawa, Ontario, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTTAWA, ON — [July 29, 2026] — As 148 Canadian athletes represent our country at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Commonwealth Sport Canada is inviting Ontarians to cheer on Team Canada in a meaningful new way: by entering the Commonwealth Sport Canada Foundation 50/50 Raffle.

Team Canada's athletes are champions, role models, and ambassadors for the values that unite Canadians — excellence, inclusion, perseverance, and community. But today, many of these athletes face a challenging reality. Rising costs and increasing financial pressures within Canada's sport system mean that too many must personally contribute thousands of dollars for the opportunity to compete internationally.

To help address this challenge, the Commonwealth Sport Canada Foundation has launched the Commonwealth Team Canada 50/50 Raffle in Ontario. Proceeds will directly support Team Canada athletes on their journey at the Commonwealth Games and beyond, helping reduce financial barriers so Canada's best can focus on what they do best: representing our nation with pride.

The first draw takes place August 3, 2026. Every ticket purchased helps support Canadian athletes — and sends a powerful message that Canadians stand behind those who dedicate themselves to pursuing excellence on the world stage.

"Every Commonwealth athlete's journey begins in a local community," said Brian MacPherson, CEO of Commonwealth Sport Canada. "The 50/50 Raffle gives Ontarians a simple, exciting way to stand behind Team Canada and help ensure financial barriers don't stand between our athletes and their dreams of representing our country on the international stage."

Ontario residents can purchase tickets online at https://cwsport5050.ca/.

For media outlets who would like to support Canadian athletes by sharing our PSA, it can be downloaded here in audio and video formats:





PSA Type Download URL Ontario TV Stations Audio https://commonwealthgamescanada.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/sport_excellence/IgCris3C05SWSIO-l034IE40AWdWr2-1GyXyUqXU3VYf7W0?e=NSydP8 Social media https://commonwealthgamescanada.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/sport_excellence/IgChPHtVymkFT5zQK9Dw8RbZAVhRm6IrY2R02C7SPpFZM0E?e=jvfzue Video https://commonwealthgamescanada.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/sport_excellence/IgCHRmOymPN1T6yzxrv6OvwhAeKz-wW12_0TJQkux3LnS9E?e=h9aOGr Ontario Radio Stations Audio https://commonwealthgamescanada.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/sport_excellence/IgD0yKAmXX3fQq6jWNyZZBI2AVM00K9BsVRW-Zhr6UBlE-w?e=6aJ3tR Social media https://commonwealthgamescanada.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/sport_excellence/IgBX36o4PdtDTpEheK7gyO9CAcwklD868Vt-3fJFz1Fs-Es?e=uZDzSd Video https://commonwealthgamescanada.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/sport_excellence/IgDg4K9eH4uVSbSqAduLWUY4AXOrlrdEViGNaYepRA8l6_0?e=ZoaGU1

ABOUT TEAM CANADA 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring together 74 nations and territories in a celebration of sport, culture, and community. Team Canada will once again compete with pride, unity, and determination on the global stage on this important path to Olympic and Paralympic success. Team Canada will feature 148 athletes and 91 team officials. Canada’s performance projection in 2026 is a top three ranking, in total medals, amongst all nations and territories competing. Team Canada’s dedicated mission team will provide an optimal environment by celebrating equality, diversity, and non-discrimination. This is in support of our goals needed to enable a best ever performance by Canadian athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH SPORT CANADA

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CSC supports Canada’s athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic and Paralympic Games and world championships and enriches the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and hosts the Commonwealth Games. For additional information go to: www.commonwealthsport.ca.

-30-

Media Contact:

Brian MacPherson

Chief Executive Officer, Commonwealth Sport Canada

Email: brian@commonwealthsport.ca

Glasgow - 011 774 185 4596